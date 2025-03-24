Rodgers And Hart Celebrated At Jazz At Lincoln Center In April

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Songbook Sundays, created and hosted by Deborah Grace Winer celebrating the American Songbook will continue at Jazz at Lincoln Center's Dizzy's Club with Isn't it Rodgers and Hart? on Sunday, April 6th, at 5:00 PM and 7:30 PM.

Isn't it Rodgers and Hart? welcomes spring with jazzy romance and sexy wit as Songbook Sundays celebrates one of America's greatest songwriting teams, Richard Rodgers and Lorenz Hart. This joyful evening swings some of their most legendary songs, from The Lady is a Tramp and I Could Write a Book to My Funny Valentine, Falling in Love with Love and more.

Hosted and curated by leading American Songbook expert Deborah Grace Winer, the set features multi- Grammy award winner Debby Boone, Broadway's starry Nikki Renée Daniels, and JALC rising young artist Charles Turner.

Music Director Ted Rosenthal leads an intergenerational band of all-stars including Noriko Ueda, bass (Nancy Wilson, Ted Rosenthal Trio), Tim Horner, drums (Village Vanguard Jazz Orchestra, Ted Rosenthal Trio), Summer Camargo, trumpet (JALC Orchestra, NBC's Saturday Night Live House Band).

A few breezy stories, and it's a Sunday night jazz party.

Ms. Winer said: “We need spring right now, in particular and metaphorically. That means some great music shared in a warm community. Already beginning our fourth year, we're grateful Songbook Sundays at Dizzy's has become that happy, safe clubhouse, always welcoming to all who want to gather—performers and musicians—for a jazz party.”

One of New York's most popular music destinations, Songbook Sundays is in its fourth year, after premiering spring 2022 with Got Gershwin followed by salutes to Cole Porter, Duke Ellington, Irving Berlin, Rodgers and Hart, Lerner and Loewe, Fats Waller, Jerome Kern, Harold Arlen, Cy Coleman, Frank Loesser, Rodgers & Hammerstein, Johnny Mercer, Hoagy Carmichael and Jule Styne. It will continue on June 1st with a dual celebration of Fats Waller and Duke Ellington. All shows are at 5pm and 7:30pm, and feature top vocal talent from Broadway, cabaret and jazz, with a diverse mix of young artists and veteran stars. Energy, fun, great music—welcoming new Songbook Sundays audiences from all over the world as well as a fresh new offering for JALC's home audience.

In the spirit of swing, the mission of Jazz at Lincoln Center is to entertain, enrich and expand the global community for jazz through performance, education and advocacy. Dizzy's Club offers live jazz performances with panoramic views of the Manhattan skyline and Central Park.

To reach Jazz at Lincoln Center's Dizzy's Club, enter at Columbus Circle at 60th Street and Broadway, take the Jazz elevators to the 5th floor for Dizzy's Club as well as The Rose Theater and The Appel Room.

Tickets for Songbook Sundays are $65/$45, with student tickets available at $25. There is a $21 food/drink minimum. To purchase, visit: Jazz.org/dizzys.