Robin Roberts, Andrea Mitchell & Loreen Arbus Among Honorees For The Women's Media Awards On November 17

Jane Fonda, Robin Morgan, and Gloria Steinem - the Co-Founders of The WOMEN'S MEDIA CENTER - announce the honorees for the 2022 Women's Media Awards, to be held on Thursday, November 17th, at the Mandarin Oriental in New York City.

The WOMEN'S MEDIA CENTER 2022 Women's Media Award Honorees are:

· Andrea Mitchell, NBC News chief foreign affairs correspondent, host of MSNBC's Andrea Mitchell Reports, and author of Talking Back ... to Presidents, Dictators, and Assorted Scoundrels, will be honored with the WMC Pat Mitchell Lifetime Achievement Award.

· Robin Roberts, Co-Anchor of ABC's Good Morning America, President of Rock'n Robin Productions, and best-selling author of multiple books, will be honored with the WMC Visible and Powerful Award.

· Mariana Ardila Trujillo, lawyer, professor, one of the leaders in the successful decriminalization of abortion in the country of Colombia, former managing attorney of Women's Link Worldwide, and newly appointed Transitional Justice Director of the Ministry of Justice and Law in Colombia, will be honored with the WMC Progressive Women's Voices IMPACT Award.

· Loretta J. Ross, MacArthur Genius Award Recipient, Co-Founder of SisterSong Women of Color Reproductive Justice Collective and longtime reproductive justice champion, activist, public intellectual, professor, internationally recognized human rights activist will be honored with the WMC Progressive Women's Voices IMPACT Award.

· Salamishah Tillet, Pulitzer-prize winning contributing critic-at-large for The New York Times covering popular culture, gender, sexuality, race & politics. She is an author, scholar, and activist, and Henry Rutgers Professor of Africana Studies and Creative Writing at Rutgers University will be honored with the WMC Progressive Women's Voices IMPACT Award.

· Loreen Arbus, President of The Loreen Arbus Foundation and The Goldenson-Arbus Foundation, producer, author, media pioneer and disability rights activist, will be honored with the WMC Leadership Award.

· Maria Martinez, Chief Operating Officer at Cisco, is a transformational leader and engineer at heart. She served as an executive at SalesForce, Microsoft, Motorola and more, and will be honored with the WMC Carol Jenkins Award.

· The Women's Revolution in Iran will receive a special WMC Solidarity Tribute from the Co-Founders of the WOMEN'S MEDIA CENTER, Jane Fonda, Robin Morgan, Gloria Steinem.

The Women's Media Center will open the Women's Media Awards with a special WMC Solidarity Tribute to the Women's Revolution in Iran. WMC Co-Founders, Jane Fonda, Robin Morgan, and Gloria Steinem will make statements that call on women everywhere to move in solidarity with Iranian women. WMC Co-Founder, Robin Morgan, notes in the statement, "This is the first contemporary women's revolution, of consequence to the whole world."

"The Women's Media Awards honor champions for women. The WOMEN'S MEDIA CENTER honorees set the standard for what media should look like when it gives voice to the female half of the country," said Julie Burton, President & CEO of the WOMEN'S MEDIA CENTER.

Women's Media Awards Co-Chairs are: Janet Dewart Bell, Jane Fonda, Mellody Hobson, Cindy Holland, Victoria Jackson, Michelle Mercer & Bruce Golden, Pat Mitchell, Robin Morgan, Lynda & Stewart Resnick, Sheryl Sandberg, Regina K. Scully, Gloria Steinem, and Mary & Steven Swig.

Proceeds from these awards support the work of the WOMEN'S MEDIA CENTER.

Past WMC honorees include Luvvie Ajayi, Christiane Amanpour, Amma Asante, Laura Bates, Samantha Bee, Ursula Burns, Hillary Rodham Clinton, Katie Couric, Abigail Disney, Sady Doyle, Mona Eltahawy, Fatima Goss Graves, Maria Hinojosa, Cindy Holland, Sarah Hoye, Gwen Ifill and Judy Woodruff, Sheila C. Johnson, Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal, Ashley Judd, Maria Teresa Kumar, Laura Ling and Lisa Ling, Lara Logan, Pat Mitchell, Martha Nelson, Soledad O'Brien, Salma Hayek Pinault, Elianne Ramos, Joy Reid, April Ryan, Anita Sarkeesian, Regina K. Scully, Mary Thom, Marlo Thomas, Barbara Walters, Padmasree Warrior, Lindy West, and Maggie Wilderotter.

To buy tickets (or for more information about the 2022 Women's Media Awards and the ongoing work of the WOMEN'S MEDIA CENTER, go to: www.womensmediacenter.com.