Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez Win Emmy For 'Agatha All Along' From WANDAVISION

Songwriting duo Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez have won their first Emmy Award for the song 'Agatha All Along' from WandaVision.

The pair, known to Broadway fans for their work on The Book of Mormon, Frozen, and more, took home the prize in the music and lyrics category this weekend.

Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson Lopez are one of the most celebrated songwriting teams in history, on stage and screen. Most recently, they wrote the acclaimed songs for "WandaVision" the hit TV series about superpower heroes living in suburbia. Robert, who is a double EGOT winner-Emmys, Grammys, Oscars, Tonys - has created the phenomenally successful "Avenue Q", "Book of Mormon" and "Frozen". Kristin has shared those awards, working with Robert on "Frozen", "Up Here", and "Coco", as well as collaborating with others on the musical, "In Transit".

WandaVision is an American television miniseries created by Jac Schaeffer for the streaming service Disney+, based on Marvel Comics featuring the characters Wanda Maximoff / Scarlet Witch and Vision. It is the first television series in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) produced by Marvel Studios, sharing continuity with the films of the franchise and taking place after the events of the film Avengers: Endgame (2019).

Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany reprise their respective roles as Wanda Maximoff and Vision from the film series, with Debra Jo Rupp, Fred Melamed, Kathryn Hahn, Teyonah Parris, Randall Park, Kat Dennings, and Evan Peters also starring.