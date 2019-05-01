Rob Ashford To Direct PARADE at Point Park University Conservatory

The Post Gazette reports that Rob Ashford will direct the student production of PARADE at Point Park University Conservatory as part of their 2019-2020 season.

Parade was Ashford's final Broadway show as a performer, and he'll make his Pittsburgh return (he's an alumni of the class of '83) with the show.

Ashford's Broadway credits as director/choreographer include Evita (Tony nomination), How to Succeed (Tony nominations Direction/Choreography), Promises, Promises (Tony nomination Choreography). He served as the choreographer for Thoroughly Modern Millie (Tony Award Best Choreography), Wedding Singer (Tony nom.), Cry Baby (Tony nom.), Curtains (Tony nom.) and Frozen.

On the London stage he has worked as director on Anna Christie (Donmar), A Streetcar Named Desire (Donmar - Olivier nomination, Best Revival), Shrek The Musical; as Director/Choreographer: Parade (Donmar - Olivier nominations, Direction/Choreography); as Choreographer: Evita (Olivier nom.), Guys and Dolls (Olivier nom.), Thoroughly Modern Millie (Olivier nom.), Forum at The National Theatre. Other: 81st Annual Academy Awards (Emmy Award Choreography).

His next upcoming project is the film version of SUNSET BOULEVARD starring Glenn Close.







