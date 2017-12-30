Ring In The New Year With The BWW NYE Playlist!
BroadwayWorld is getting ready to ring in the New Year right! We've put together a New Year's Eve-inspired playlist featuring all our favorites!
Check out music from Cabaret, Come From Away, Hello, Dolly!, Groundhog Day, SpongeBob and more!
On behalf of Team BWW, Happy New Year to all our readers! May your 2018 be filled with theatre!
Cabaret - Maybe This Time
Come From Away - Stop the World
Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812 - The Abduction
Groundhog Day - If I Had My Time Again
Hello, Dolly - Before the Parade Passes By
Into the Woods - Last Midnight
Billy Porter - Edelweiss
Bridges of Madison County - One Second and a Million Miles
SpongeBob SquarePants - Tomorrow Is
Fiddler on the Roof - Sunrise, Sunset
Rent - Another Day
Sunday in the Park with George - Move On