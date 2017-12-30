Ring In The New Year With The BWW NYE Playlist!

BroadwayWorld is getting ready to ring in the New Year right! We've put together a New Year's Eve-inspired playlist featuring all our favorites!

Check out music from Cabaret, Come From Away, Hello, Dolly!, Groundhog Day, SpongeBob and more!

On behalf of Team BWW, Happy New Year to all our readers! May your 2018 be filled with theatre!

Cabaret - Maybe This Time

Come From Away - Stop the World

Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812 - The Abduction

Groundhog Day - If I Had My Time Again

Hello, Dolly - Before the Parade Passes By

Into the Woods - Last Midnight

Billy Porter - Edelweiss

Bridges of Madison County - One Second and a Million Miles

SpongeBob SquarePants - Tomorrow Is

Fiddler on the Roof - Sunrise, Sunset

Rent - Another Day

Sunday in the Park with George - Move On

