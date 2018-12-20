Rialto Chatter: Will Jonathan Pryce And Eileen Atkins Head To Broadway In THE HEIGHT OF THE STORM?

The Post is reporting that multi award-winning star of screen and stage Jonathan Pryce and three-time Olivier award-winning Dame Eileen Atkins will star in a Broadway transfer of Florian Zeller's family drama The Height of the Storm.

The play began its West End premiere run at Wyndham's Theatre in October. The production is directed by veteran director, Jonathan Kent.

According to the Post, the production would play Broadway's Friedman Theatre.

Andreì and Madeleine have been in love for over fifty years. This weekend, as their daughters visit, something feels unusual. A bunch of flowers arrives, but who sent them? A woman from the past turns up, but who is she? And why does Andreì feel like he isn't there at all?

Jonathan Pryce is an internationally acclaimed, award-winning actor on stage and screen. His diverse film work includes lauded performances in Terry Gilliam's Brazil, James Foley's Glengarry Glen Ross, Carrington for which Pryce won the Best Actor award at both Cannes Film Festival and Evening Standard Awards, Evita and successful blockbusters such as Tomorrow Never Dies, the Pirates of the Caribbean series and the G.I. Joe films.

His extensive theatre work includes Comedians in London and on Broadway, for which he won a Tony Award; The Royal Court production of Hamlet, for which he received an Olivier Award; and Miss Saigon in which he starred on both sides of the Atlantic, winning further Olivier and Tony awards.

Pryce's recent work includes Terry Gilliam's The Man Who Killed Don Quixote alongside Adam Driver; The Man Who Invented Christmasalongside Dan Stevens and Christopher Plummer, and The Wife opposite Glenn Close. He is currently filming upcoming Netflix feature The Popealongside Anthony Hopkins, directed by Fernando Meirelles.

Pryce's television work includes Taboo for FX and BBC, alongside Tom Hardy, and Sally Wainwright's one-off film for BBC television To Walk Invisible. He also starred in Cranford: Return to Cranford, for which he received an Emmy Nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama. His other recent television roles include Cardinal Wolsey in the award-winning adaptation of Hilary Mantel's Wolf Hall and High Sparrow in the hugely successful series Game of Thrones.

Dame Eileen Atkins is a three-time Olivier award-winning actress, and four-time Tony Award nominee. She is known for her BAFTA and Emmy award-winning performance in Cranford and major roles in Upstairs Downstairs and Doc Martin. Film roles include Gosford Park, The Hours and Paddington 2.

Atkins' many stage appearances in the West End include Honour, Ellen Terry, Three Tall Women and The Female of the Species. She has also played starring roles on Broadway in Retreat from Moscow with John Lithgow, and All that Fall with Michael Gambon, Indiscretions with Jude Law, The Killing of Sister George and Vivat! Vivat! Regina!, all of which she received Tony Award nominations for Best Actress. She can be seen most recently as Queen Mary in Netflix's The Crown.

Photo Credit: Roy Tan

