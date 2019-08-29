Rialto Chatter: Will Billy Crystal Bring MR. SATURDAY NIGHT To Broadway?

According to the New York Post, comedy legend, Billy Crystal, will star on Broadway in the musical adaptation of his film, Mr. Saturday Night.

According to Michael Riedel, the musical will move into Broadway's Nederlander Theatre, following a fall run of the financial drama, The Lehman Trilogy.

A workshop of the musical took place this May, featuring a creative team including composer Jason Robert Brown and book writer Amanda Green, plus the movie's screenwriters Lowell Ganz and Babaloo Mandel.

"It's a great character and now I don't need the makeup!" Crystal told Variety. "It's coming along very well. The funny is always there but the depth and the humanity is even stronger, based on what we learned from the reaction to the movie over the years."

Mr. Saturday Night is a 1992 American comedy-drama film that marked the directorial debut of its star, Crystal. It focuses on the rise and fall of Buddy Young Jr., a stand-up comedian. Co-star David Paymer received an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor.





Related Articles