Rialto Chatter: Will Billy Crystal Bring MR. SATURDAY NIGHT To Broadway?

Aug. 29, 2019  

Rialto Chatter: Will Billy Crystal Bring MR. SATURDAY NIGHT To Broadway?

According to the New York Post, comedy legend, Billy Crystal, will star on Broadway in the musical adaptation of his film, Mr. Saturday Night.

According to Michael Riedel, the musical will move into Broadway's Nederlander Theatre, following a fall run of the financial drama, The Lehman Trilogy.

A workshop of the musical took place this May, featuring a creative team including composer Jason Robert Brown and book writer Amanda Green, plus the movie's screenwriters Lowell Ganz and Babaloo Mandel.

"It's a great character and now I don't need the makeup!" Crystal told Variety. "It's coming along very well. The funny is always there but the depth and the humanity is even stronger, based on what we learned from the reaction to the movie over the years."

Mr. Saturday Night is a 1992 American comedy-drama film that marked the directorial debut of its star, Crystal. It focuses on the rise and fall of Buddy Young Jr., a stand-up comedian. Co-star David Paymer received an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor.



Related Articles

From This Author Rialto Chatter



  • Rialto Chatter: Is TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD Headed To A New Broadway Home?
  • Rialto Chatter: Will Billy Crystal Bring MR. SATURDAY NIGHT To Broadway?
  • Rialto Chatter: Update! THE LEHMAN TRILOGY To Land On Broadway This Fall
  • Rialto Chatter: Is The New Musical PASSING THROUGH Headed To NYC?
  • Rialto Chatter: Is The New Play THOUGHTS OF A COLORED MAN Headed For Broadway?
  • Rialto Chatter: Will JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT Cross to Pond for Broadway?