Rialto Chatter: Update! THE LEHMAN TRILOGY To Land On Broadway This Fall

Though no official announcement has been made yet, Michael Riedel is reporting that the acclaimed work, The Lehman Trilogy, will head into Broadway's Nederlander Theatre this fall.

The report also notes that the production will be led by one of the play's original stars, Simon Russell Beale.

There is no word whether the show's other lead actors, Adam Godley and Ben Miles, will take part in the Broadway production.

The play, which recently wrapped up a run on the West End, had its North American premiere at the Armory this spring following a sold-out run at the National Theatre in London.

From the arrival of three brothers from Bavaria to America in search of a new life to the collapse of the firm they established, triggering the largest financial crisis in history, the story of the Lehman Brothers traces the trajectory of western capitalism by following the fortunes of a single immigrant family.





