Rialto Chatter: Has the Feud Between Patti LuPone and Andrew Lloyd Webber Come to An End?

Has one of Broadway's longest-running feuds finally posted its closing notice?

Michael Riedel of the New York Post certainly seems to think so. According to his latest column, the long-estranged former collaborators recently reunited for a Grammys rehearsal, where they declared a conclusion to a decades-old feud that began when the composer replaced LuPone on the 1994 musical, Sunset Boulevard.

According to sources, the two came together to rehearse Webber's iconic anthem, "Don't Cry For Me Argentina", which LuPone will perform on Sunday's Grammy telecast.

Riedel reports that LuPone arrived a few minutes late to the rehearsal. Taking the microphone, Patti greeted the composer, adding: "This is détente, ladies and gentlemen."

After some laughs, it is said that the two embraced before commencing with the rehearsal.

In celebration of the show's return to New York after 15 years, two-time GRAMMY winner LuPone will reprise her 1981 GRAMMY performance of EVITA's "Don't Cry For Me Argentina," and DEAR EVAN HANSEN's currently nominated Ben Platt, will perform a classic from "West Side Story" in a special Broadway tribute honoring the music of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Leonard Bernstein.

Patti LuPone starred as Eva Perón in the 1979 Broadway production of EVITA, for which she won the 1980 Tony Award Best Actress in a Musical. Tony Award winner Ben Platt is a first-time GRAMMY nominee, up for Best Musical Theater Album for DEAR EVAN HANSEN.

Live from Madison Square Garden in New York City, and hosted by award-winning television personality and performer James Corden, the 60th Annual GRAMMY AWARDS will be broadcast live in HDTV and 5.1 surround sound on the CBS Television Network, Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, at 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT.

Read the full story at The New York Post.





