Rialto Chatter: Could THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY Starring Sarah Snook Transfer to Broadway in 2025?

Deadline's Baz Bamigboye has reported a possible Broadway transfer of the West End production of The Picture of Dorian Gray, starring Succession's Sarah Snook. Bamigboye says the transfer would happen in early 2025, "once she’s had a break, and if she wants to do it."

Earlier this month, the New York Post reported that Snook will come to New York with The Picture of Dorian Gray once it completes its West End Run.

Despite these reports, the transfer is currently unconfirmed.

Deadline also reports that there are plans for the production to be filmed for the National Theatre’s NT Live, though this is also not confirmed.

The production of The Picture of Dorian Gray made its UK premiere starring Sarah Snook on 6 February at Theatre Royal Haymarket. The production will run through May 11, 2024.

Snook has returned to the London stage following her searing debut in Matthew Warchus' 2016 production of The Master Builder opposite Ralph Fiennes. She plays every character in the production.

This stunning modern reworking of Wilde's devastatingly brilliant story is adapted and directed by Sydney Theatre Company's Artistic Director Kip Williams.

Snook was most recently seen as Shiv Roy in HBO's hit series Succession, a role that earned her global acclaim. Over Succession's four seasons she received a Golden Globe Award, a Critics Choice Award, and an Emmy Award. In Australia, Snook has won two Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts Awards for her work in film and television. She received a nomination for the Logie Award for most outstanding actress for her performance in 2015's The Beautiful Lie and a Helpmann Award nomination for best female actor in a play for her performance in Sydney Theatre Company's production of Saint Joan.

Williams' interpretation of beauty, excess, and a deal with the devil holds striking resonance in our current era, holding a mirror to 21st century society's narcissistic obsession with youth.

Enrapturing audiences, the acclaimed Australian premiere season in 2020 was extended twice in Sydney and played to critical and audience acclaim throughout the country.

Sydney Theatre Company's The Picture of Dorian Gray is adapted and directed by Kip Williams, based on the novel by Oscar Wilde. The Picture of Dorian Gray stars Sarah Snook. Design is by Marg Horwell, Lighting Design by Nick Schlieper, Composition & Sound Design by Clemence Williams, and Video Design by David Bergman. The London season is produced by Michael Cassel, Adam Kenwright, Len Blavatnik and Danny Cohen, Daryl Roth, Amanda Lipitz and Henry Tisch, Jonathan Church.