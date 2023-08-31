Rialto Chatter: Could DEATH BECOMES HER Be Headed To Chicago?

Could Death Becomes Her be heading to Chicago for a pre-Broadway run?

The official Instagram for the musical posted a teaser video, to which Broadway in Chicago commented: "Oh we’ll be first in line for some of that" and reposted the video to their Instagram story.

Watch the video below!

The new musical comedy, based on the 1992 Universal Pictures film written by Martin Donovan and David Koepp, had a private reading in New York City in April.

The musical features a book by Marco Pennette, with music and lyrics by Julia Mattison and Noel Carey, and it is directed and choreographed by Christopher Gattelli.

The cast for the private reading in April included: Megan Hilty as Madeline Ashton, Jennifer Simard as Helen Sharp, Christopher Sieber as Ernest Menville, Nicole Scherzinger as Viola Van Horn, and Kevin Smith Kirkwood as Zander Medly.

Since the film's initial release 30 years ago, Death Becomes Her, directed by Robert Zemeckis and written by Martin Donovan and David Koepp, has delighted movie lovers with its deliciously dark sense of humor, ground-breaking special effects and star performances by Meryl Streep, Goldie Hawn and Bruce Willis.