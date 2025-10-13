 tracker
Rhonda Hansome Joins LADIES NIGHT COMEDY SHOW at Comedy In Harlem

The performance will take place on October 25.

By: Oct. 13, 2025
Rhonda Hansome Joins LADIES NIGHT COMEDY SHOW at Comedy In Harlem Image
Actor / comedian Rhonda “Passion” Hansome, (SiriusXM “John Fugelsang's Tell Me Everything”) will be among the performers featured at the monthly “Ladies Night Comedy Show” at the new Comedy In Harlem location on Saturday, October 25, 2025. 

Hosted by comic Nicky Sunshine (The Nick Cannon Show) the snow will also include:   Dr. Dee, D Lo, and Shari Diaz. Showtime is 8:00pm and admission is $25.00 plus an $18.00 minimum per person. All sales final.

Comedy In Harlem is located at 750A St. Nicholas Avenue @147th Street. Take the "A", "B", "C" or "D" subway to the 145th Street station in Manhattan. Tickets are non-refundable. Ages 16 and up only. For reservations and further information, go to: comedyinharlem.com or call: 347-766-3001.



