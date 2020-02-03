Rhonda Hansome & Friends Present An Evening Of Standup Comedy at Tribeca Performing Arts Center
Actor / comedian Rhonda "Passion" Hansome, (SiriusXM "John Fugelsang's Tell Me Everything" podcast) celebrates Women's History Month with her funny friends: Shelly Colman (Newcomer National Grand Champion Ladies of Laughter Competition), Dara Jemmott (Brooklyn House of Comedy), Nancy Lombardo ( "Saturday Night Live" / Toyota Comedy Festival), Robin Montague ("Gotham Comedy Live" / "Comics Unleashed With Byron Allen") and a surprise or two at BMCC / Tribeca Performing Arts Center (199 Chambers Street) in Manhattan with a night of standup comedy on Friday, March 6, 2020. Tickets for the 8pm show are $25 ($15 for seniors / students with ID) and for reservations and additional information, contact (212) 220-1460 or go to: www.tribecapac.org/.
Born and raised in Brooklyn, Hansome has appeared on numerous TV shows including Louie, Saturday Night Live, Caroline's Comedy Hour, Stand-Up Spotlight, Arsenio Hall, Evening at the Improv, Showtime at the Apollo and The Joan Rivers Show. She is an Outstanding Comedian BackStage Bistro Award winner who was the comedy opening act for Anita Baker, Diana Ross, Aretha Franklin, Smokey Robinson, Jackie Mason and The Pointer Sisters. She is at home on a cruise ship, casino, or comedy club stage.
Rhonda is also an award-winning off-Broadway director with over thirty-five production credits including: "American Captives: Lena Baker & Sandra Bland" (Dixon Place in Manhattan), Saviour? (Dwyer Cultural Center), Another Man's Poison, Antigone Asata Shakur, T'was The Night Before Kwanzaa (Black Spectrum and Billie Holiday Theaters), and Real Black Men Don't Sit Crosslegged On The Floor (New Federal Theater, Best Ensemble AUDELCO Award.)
BMCC / Tribeca Performing Arts Center can be reached by taking the #1, #2, #3, #A or #C to Chambers Street.. For additional information on Rhonda's future projects and appearances, go to: .
Follow her on:
Facebook:@ Rhonda Hansome
Twitter:@Rhonda.Hansome
Instagram:@ rhondafull/
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
A new North American tour of Elton John and Tim Rice's Tony-winning Broadway smash Aida will premiere at Paper Mill Playhouse, February 4 a?' March 7,... (read more)
Quiz: Can You Guess These Musicals Described In Emojis?
With a new set of emojis coming this year, we're giving your the chance to test just how well you know musicals based off of sets of emojis that descr... (read more)
Original Cast Member Grey Henson To Depart MEAN GIRLS in March
Grey Henson who originated the role of Damian in Mean Girls on Broadway, has announced on via his Instagram that he will be leaving the show on March ... (read more)
Billy Porter to Appear on SESAME STREET in Iconic Oscars Gown
This afternoon, Tony and Emmy award winner, Billy Porter, shared the news that he will be joining the long legacy of stars to stop by the classic chil... (read more)
Photo Flash: First Look at Mamie Parris, Alex Finke and More in UNMASKED at Paper Mill Playhouse
Performances of Unmasked: The Music of Andrew Lloyd Webber began last night, Thursday, January 30 at Paper Mill Playhouse.... (read more)
Spike Lee to Direct Filmed Version of DAVID BYRNE'S AMERICAN UTOPIA
Academy Award-winning director Spike Lee is signed on to direct a filmed version of the acclaimed Broadway show, David Byrne's American Utopia.... (read more)