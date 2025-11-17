Review Roundup: VAPE! THE GREASE PARODY Opens Off-Broadway

Vape! The Grease Parody is now open Off-Broadway at Theater 555. A new musical by Catie Hogan & Sketchworks Comedy, with Lyrics & Additional Book by Billy Recce and Danny Salles, Read the reviews!

Vape! The Grease Parody is a hilariously unhinged spoof of the iconic and timeless musical Grease. The show pokes loving fun at all of the wonderful moments, sexual innuendos, outrageous characters, rivalries and secret romances from the original. The hair products may have changed, but the drama, the rivalries, and the thirst for hallway clout remain timeless. It's the musical you know and love... but dragged through a cloud of strawberry-scented vapor and a TikTok filter. …It's the show that you want (…Ooh! Ooh! Ooh, honey!)

Jack Plotnick (Disaster!, Space Station 76) directs an ensemble featuring Ryan Avoux as Kenickie, Dante Brattelli as Sonny, Jen Clark as Jan, Meg Guiney as Marty, Katie Kallaus as Teen Angel and Swing, Scott Silagy as Danny, Slee as Rizzo, Kristen Amanda Smith as Frenchy and Lara Strong as Sandy. Connor Neun is a swing.

Vape! features choreography by Ashley Marinelli (Stranger Sings! The Parody Musical, A Musical About Star Wars), and Music Supervision and Arrangements by Lena Gabrielle. The scenic design is by David Goldstein; costume design by Matthew Solomon, lighting design by Zach Pizza, sound design by Daniel Lundberg, and props design by Brendan McCann. Visceral Entertainment is the Executive Producer and General Manager. Ian McQueen is the Stage Manager. Casting is by Cindi Rush.

Suzanna Bowling, Times Square Chronicles: If you love Grease, or just want a wildly fun night out filled with satirical genius and powerhouse vocals, light it up — and get to Vape! before the smoke clears.

Deb Miller, DC Theater Arts: While it helps to have a thorough knowledge of Grease, the careers of Travolta and Newton-John, and pop culture of the ‘70s to get all of the sidesplitting references, even if you don’t, you’ll still love the comical performances and the witty social commentary of Vape!

Cynthia Menutole, Hollywood Press Corps: If you are a New Yorker, you will identify yourself with the dry humor, dirty jokes and lots of back and forth expressions we use in the city, all writen by the hilarious Catie Hogan & Sketchworks Comedy. I couldn’t stop laughing. The “laugh collective energy” makes 90 minutes fly by.

Jack Quinn, Theater Scene: When the lights fade, what lingers isn’t just laughter but admiration for the craft behind the chaos. Vape! is brash, fast, and unapologetically smart — the rare spoof that works both as satire and as theater. It proves you can love something, laugh at it, and reinvent it all at once. Sometimes the most electric thing onstage isn’t the lightning — it’s the spark of recognition.

Yolanda Gibson, Medium: Vape! The Grease Parody brilliantly blends the classic spirit of Grease with today’s pop culture, turning a familiar and classic favorite into something fresh and hilariously current- truly a testament to the times of memes, social media, influencing and the worlds ever changing lifestyle perspectives.

Eyal Solomon, Theater Pizzazz: Vape! is funny and clever with strong musical performances. I enjoyed it.