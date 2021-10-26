Review Roundup: PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL Kicks Off its National Tour; What Did the Critics Think?

After being delayed due to COVID-19, the National Tour of Pretty Woman is now on stage! The musical kicked off at the Providence Performing Arts Center earlier this month, and is now playing at the Aronoff Center in Cincinnati, OH.

The touring company stars Adam Pascal as Edward Lewis alongside Olivia Valli as Vivian Ward.

Based on one of Hollywood's most beloved romantic stories of all time, Pretty Woman: THE MUSICAL is brought to life by lead producer, Paula Wagner, and a powerhouse creative team representing the best of music, Hollywood, and Broadway, with direction and choreography by two-time Tony Award®-winner Jerry Mitchell (Kinky Boots, Legally Blonde), original music and lyrics by Grammy®-winner Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance ("Summer of '69", "Heaven"), and a book by the movie's legendary director Garry Marshall and screenwriter J. F. Lawton. Pretty Woman: THE MUSICAL has scenic design by David Rockwell, costume design by Gregg Barnes, lighting design by Kenneth Posner and Philip S. Rosenberg, sound design by John Shivers, hair design by Josh Marquette, makeup design by Fiona Mifsud, and music supervision, arrangements and orchestrations by Will Van Dyke.

Let's see what the critics are saying!

PPAC - Providence, RI

Jay Pateakos, BroadwayWorld: Leading man Edward Lewis is performed by Adam Pascal who played Broadway's original Roger Davis in RENT and is more than a match - with his rock-and-roll trained voice - for the Bryan Adams (and Jim Vallance) soundtrack of gutsy songs. Pascal's haunting voice rocked as a combination of Adams and Mike Reno of Loverboy (and yes, I mean it) in songs like "Something About Her" and "Freedom". Olivia Valli (who played her own grandmother in the off-Broadway production of the JERSEY BOYS) - is the perfect combination of beauty, grit and smarts for this role. Remember that red dress scene made famous by Julia Roberts in the movie? She was perfect for this role, and her voice was fantastic in songs like "Anywhere But Here" and "I Can't Go Back."

Frank O'Donnell, What's Up Newp: There are two show-stealers in this one. Jessica Crouch shines as Vivian's roommate, Kit De Luca. She's funny and she can belt with the best of them. Kyle Taylor Parker pops up in all sorts of roles. He is billed as "Happy Man," but we see him on the street as one of Vivian's friends, in the hotel as Bernard, the manager, as the kiss-up manager of an upscale clothing store on Rodeo Drive, and even in the orchestra pit as the conductor. He goes from character to character with ease, and he's downright enchanting.

Kathi Scrizzi Driscoll, Cape Cod Times: This story has long divided watchers into those put off by the sanitization/normalization of Vivian as a sex worker and those who swoon at the mismatched, save-each-other romance. For the fans, this high-energy tour of the 2018 Broadway musical offers winning performances by sparkling Olivia Valli and Adam Pascal (doing his best with a rather bland role), an uptick of comedy by an appealing supporting cast, and strong renditions of what is a pleasant-enough but overstuffed pop score by recording artist Adams ("Summer of '69," "Heaven") that pounds home the show's messages.

Aronoff Center, Cincinnati, OH

Taylor Clemons, BroadwayWorld: The cast is led by relative newcomer Olivia Valli as Vivian. This show is her first leading role having been an ensemble player in various companies over the last few years. I cannot overstate how perfect Valli is in the role. Vocally she's stunning, but what makes this combination of performer and role such a match made in heaven is the fact that Valli brings an unmatched level of charm, wit, spunk, and grit to the role. Those qualities are what bring Vivian to life, and Valli embodies them all with her own delightful brand of flair and attitude. Opposite Valli is theatre vet Adam Pascal as our leading man Edward Lewis. Edward isn't my favorite character, and this adaptation of the story paints him in ways that lack dimension, but in Pascal's case, a good performer is able to find the good in subpar material. He and Valli had a great rapport and chemistry, and Pascal's voice ages like a fine wine, his soulful rock signature style is on full display when he gets his moments to shine.

Scott Cain, Talkin' Broadway: The cast of the current tour of Pretty Woman boasts a well-known leading man in Adam Pascal, seen here previously in Rent and Something Rotten. Mr. Pascal was a replacement Edward during the short-lived Broadway run, and his rocker vocals are a great fit for the material. He possesses the requisite charm and stage presence for the role and provides sufficient acting chops. Olivia Valli isn't nearly as well known, but she holds her own as Vivian. Ms. Valli captures the essence of the appropriately gawky yet endearing hooker with a heart of gold. She's quite charismatic, displays first-rate singing vocals, and gains the needed empathy from the audience. Jessica Crouch shows off strong vocals as Vivian's prostitute friend Kit, and Kyle Taylor Parker is a tour-de-force as the "Happy Man," the show's narrator who pops up in various roles throughout. Each cast member demonstrates multi-dimensional skills and energetic effort.

Trevor Tiemeyer, Xavier Newswire: One of the bright spots of the show was Kyle Taylor Parker in the role of Barnard Thompson/Happy Man. Parker nailed this role. He perfectly executed the happy-go-lucky street dweller who inspires dreams and the caring hotel manager. Even when these roles begin to blur lines at the end of the show, Parker managed to keep the separate and special.