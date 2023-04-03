Review: PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL takes the stage in Vancouver!

A recent wave of new musicals based on movies has hit the theatre scene. This has always been an occurrence; however, it's been a lot more prominent these days. From the lovable musical Waitress to School of Rock and Beetlejuice, the movie-to-musical era is on the rise. Pretty Woman: THE MUSICAL is another one to add to that list. After premiering at the Oriental Theatre in Chicago in April of 2018, the show quickly made the transition to Broadway at the Nederlander Theatre in July of that same year. After closing in August of 2019 with 420 regular performances and 27 previews, the show has toured across North America and debuted in various places around the world.

Last week, Pretty Woman: THE MUSICAL began its run in Vancouver. Presented by Broadway Across Canada, the show played at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre from March 29th to April 2nd. With its beloved story, upbeat music, and enthusiastic cast, Pretty Woman: THE MUSICAL made audiences fall in love again.



Based on the 1990s hit romantic comedy film starring Julia Roberts and Richard Gere, Pretty Woman: THE MUSICAL follows a nearly identical plotline as the movie. In short, both the movie and musical tell the story of a relationship between a Hollywood prostitute: Vivian Ward and a wealthy businessman: Edward Lewis. What first starts out as a business agreement between the two slowly becomes something more as they spend time with one another. After posing as Edward's girlfriend at various business events, the two find themselves falling in love despite being a part of two different worlds. Pretty Woman is the story of an unlikely love in a classic romantic comedy setting that is a little cheesy but will leave you feeling the feels.

Behind Pretty Woman: THE MUSICAL, is an impressive creative team. Led by Tony Award winning director and choreographer Jerry Mitchell (Hairspray, Kinky Boots, Legally Blonde), the team also features music and lyrics by Canadian Grammy Award winning singer Bryan Adams and Canadian songwriter Jim Vallance. The musical is a carbon copy of the movie featuring all the iconic scenes that it is known for. It did a great job at paying homage to the film; however, some might say that the show might have lacked some original content due to this aspect. Regardless, the musical delivered what people came to see: a feel-good love story.



Audiences had the pleasure of seeing Broadway legend, Adam Pascal, play the role of Edward in the show. Previously starring in many roles on Broadway including originating the role of Roger Davis in the musical Rent, seeing him live was a real treat. Pascal's unique voice lent itself well to the musical style of the show. It was evident that the music had a "rock" tone to it being a product of the Adams and Vallance writing team, everything fell into place for him in this aspect. Alongside Pascal was newcomer Jessie Davidson playing the role of Vivian Ward. She had great energy from the start and her chemistry with both Pascal and Jessica Crouch (Kit De Luca) was refreshing. Her youthful energy was definitely a contrast to Pascal's character; however, that did not compromise the chemistry between the two. Their relationship in the show was playful yet serious when it had to be. It was great to see Davidson exude such confidence as Vivian and I hope to see her again in future shows.

Special mention to Jessica Crouch (Kit De Luca) and Travis Ward-Osborne (Happy Man/ Mr. Thompson) as they also gave strong performances. Crouch vocals were one of the strongest in the cast, especially in her solo song, "Rodeo Drive." Ward-Osborne was a glue that held the musical together. Playing multiple roles in the show, he was with the characters through their moments of strength and weakness. Not only did he shine in his own way, but also acted in a way that let his cast members stand out as well.

(L to R) The Company of Pretty Woman : The Musical. Credit Matthew Murphy for Murphy Made



PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL was a predictable yet feel-good musical overall. It featured a very talented cast that delivered in the confines of a formulaic romantic comedy plot line. Some of the notable songs included, "Something About Her," "I Can't Go Back," and "You're Beautiful." Despite being written by a big-name writing team, they weren't as memorable as they could have been. Nevertheless, Pretty Woman: THE MUSICAL was a feel-good theatre experience with a happy ending and talented cast. If you're looking for an entertaining show that's easy to follow, this would be the one.

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL played at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre in Vancouver from March 29th to April 2nd. The show will play next at the Southern Jubilee Auditorium in Calgary from April 4th to April 9th. For more information about the show and to buy tickets, click the link below!