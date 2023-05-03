Review: You'll Want to Meet This PRETTY WOMAN at Broadway Sacramento

Pretty Woman: The Musical is concluding its North American tour right here in Sacramento, and you won't want to miss it before it's gone for good on May 7.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

MOST POPULAR

Shop Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop Photo 1 Shop Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop
Brooke Shields, Sutton Foster, Darren Criss, Tituss Burgess, and More Will Headline Broadw Photo 2 Brooke Shields, Sutton Foster, Darren Criss, Tituss Burgess, and More Will Headline Broadway and Vine's 2023 Concert Series in Napa Valley
Review: Social Justice Triumphs in ANTIGONE at The Harris Center Photo 3 Review: Social Justice Triumphs in ANTIGONE at The Harris Center
Photos: First Look at the Cast of Rise Up Theatre Company's AVENUE Q Photo 4 Photos: First Look at the Cast of Rise Up Theatre Company's AVENUE Q

Photos: First Look at the Cast of Rise Up Theatre Company's AVENUE Q

Broadway Sacramento is winding down its 2022-2023 season, and it has saved a "big," "huge" treat for last! Pretty Woman: The Musical is concluding its North American tour right here in Sacramento, and you won't want to miss it before it's gone for good. Pretty Woman: The Musical is based on the blockbuster 1990 hit movie, Pretty Woman, and boasts a score by rock legend Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance, along with a book by the original movie's iconic director Garry Marshall and screenwriter J.F. Lawton.

Pretty Woman: The Musical is an unlikely Cinderella story, a rags to riches without the wicked stepmother (or a pimp). What girl didn't want to be like Vivian Ward and meet a handsome, generous, very rich man who sweeps her off of her feet and carries her off into the sunset? Without the prostitution part, of course. For those who haven't seen the original movie, Vivian is a down-on-her-luck high school dropout from Georgia, who follows the latest cad in her string of broken relationships out to Hollywood. When that doesn't pan out, she's stuck with no money, no place to live, and no friends. That is until she meets Kit DeLuca, a bold and brash lady of the night who takes Vivian under her wing and teaches her the tricks of the trade. A chance encounter with the wealthy Edward Lewis catapults Vivian into a world of wealth that she could have never imagined.

Playing the role of Vivian is Jessie Davidson in her national tour debut. Davidson is sweet, naïve, and inherently smart, successfully foreshadowing her future in her poignant lament, "Anywhere but Here." Tony Award nominee Adam Pascal is a dapper Edward Lewis, confident in business yet curiously hesitant in his personal life. His voice complements Bryan Adams' musical style as he flawlessly reprises his role from Broadway. As Edward comes to realize that he can break away from the bonds of greed that hold him, he inspires us to embrace a better version of ourselves in his uplifting number, "Freedom." Vivian's trio of cheerleaders make up some of the best parts of the show. Laugh-out-loud funny one minute and sensitive ballroom dancers the next, audience-favorites bellhop Giulio (Trent Soyster) and concierge Mr. Thompson (Travis Ward-Osborne) give new meaning to the idea of full service with a smile. Her biggest supporter is, of course, her BFF Kit, who is brilliantly played by Sacramento native Jessica Crouch. Crouch ends her run in Pretty Woman: The Musical on the very same stage that she first graced at the age of 4 in Sacramento Ballet's The Nutcracker. Crouch's Kit is a powerhouse. From vocals to presence to personality, Kit is a character that we all root for and celebrate with. When she says, "Never Give Up on a Dream," we listen.

Combined with an electrifying ensemble and exhilarating choreography, Pretty Woman: The Musical is a recipe for spicy, dynamic success. Like its film predecessor, this musical is full of hope and magic. It's the perfect mesmerizing, enchanted, and fantastical fractured fairy tale for the modern audience.

Pretty Woman: The Musical plays at Broadway Sacramento in the SAFE Credit Union Performing Arts Center through May 7. Tickets and more information may be found online at BroadwaySacramento.com, by phone at (916) 557-1999, or in person at the Box Office at 1419 H Street in Sacramento.

Photo credit: Matthew Murphy for MurphyMade





RELATED STORIES

Photos: First Look at Jessie Davidson as Vivian Ward in PRETTY WOMAN Photo
Photos: First Look at Jessie Davidson as Vivian Ward in PRETTY WOMAN

The producers of the first national tour of PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL have released first look photos of Jessie Davidson as Vivian Ward after her debut performance in Memphis, TN. Check out the photos here!

Jessie Davidson to Join PRETTY WOMAN Tour as Vivian Ward Photo
Jessie Davidson to Join PRETTY WOMAN Tour as Vivian Ward

The first national tour of PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL will welcome newcomer Jessie Davidson, who will step into the leading role of Vivian Ward beginning the week of October 10 in Memphis, TN.

PRETTY WOMAN North American Tour Will Extend to May 2023 Photo
PRETTY WOMAN North American Tour Will Extend to May 2023

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL has announced the extension of the tour through May 7, 2023, with the final scheduled engagement taking place in Sacramento, CA. The Equity tour, which launched in October 2021 at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Providence, RI, will have played 61 cities across North America by the end of its run.

PRETTY WOMAN Tour Cancels Remaining Chicago Performances Due To Breakthrough COVID-19 Case Photo
PRETTY WOMAN Tour Cancels Remaining Chicago Performances Due To Breakthrough COVID-19 Cases

Due to breakthrough COVID-19 cases in the touring production of Pretty Woman: The Musical, all performances through December 19, 2021, at the CIBC Theatre, have been cancelled.


From This Author - Courtney Symes

Courtney Symes is a long-time theatre aficionado who has been writing for BroadwayWorld since 2017. She has been active in theatre and youth organizations in her community. After trying law schoo... (read more about this author)

Review: You'll Want to Meet This PRETTY WOMAN at Broadway SacramentoReview: You'll Want to Meet This PRETTY WOMAN at Broadway Sacramento
Review: Read All About It! NEWSIES Opens at Davis Musical Theatre CompanyReview: Read All About It! NEWSIES Opens at Davis Musical Theatre Company
Review: Social Justice Triumphs in ANTIGONE at The Harris CenterReview: Social Justice Triumphs in ANTIGONE at The Harris Center
Review: WINNIE-THE-POOH Captures Our Hearts at the B Street TheatreReview: WINNIE-THE-POOH Captures Our Hearts at the B Street Theatre

Videos

Video: Watch SHUCKED Perform 'Best Man Wins' on the TODAY SHOW Video Video: Watch SHUCKED Perform 'Best Man Wins' on the TODAY SHOW
Watch Ariana DeBose Parody DREAMGIRLS in SCHMIGADOON! Video
Watch Ariana DeBose Parody DREAMGIRLS in SCHMIGADOON!
Watch SHUCKED Perform 'Corn' on the TODAY SHOW Video
Watch SHUCKED Perform 'Corn' on the TODAY SHOW
Meet the Director of HIS STORY: THE MUSICAL, Jeff Calhoun Video
Meet the Director of HIS STORY: THE MUSICAL, Jeff Calhoun
View all Videos

Sacramento SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Young Frankenstein
Woodland Opera House (4/14-5/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Avenue Q
Rise Up Theatre Co (5/05-5/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Green Room Confidential:Unvarnished Tales from Women Onstage
Theater One (4/21-5/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Green Room Confidential:Unvarnished Tales from Women Onstage
Theater One (4/21-5/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Disney's Newsies
Davis Musical Theatre Company (4/28-5/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Green Room Confidential:Unvarnished Tales from Women Onstage
Theater One (4/21-5/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Matilda, Jr
Davis Musical Theatre Company (5/06-5/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Polka dot chocolate bars
https://mushroomchocolate.net/ (11/18-3/31)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Sweeney Todd
Davis Musical Theatre Company (6/23-7/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat
Harris Center At Folsom Lake College (5/24-5/28)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU