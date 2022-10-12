Review: PRETTY WOMAN at The Orpheum Theatre Memphis

"Welcome to Hollywood! What's your dream?"

If you are familiar with the beloved 1990 film Pretty Woman, you are familiar with this line. The opening number of the musical "Welcome to Hollywood" captivates the audience with a catchy line and an exhilirating dance number. Fans of the film won't be disappointed, holding their breath for iconic lines and even costumes from the film. However, the late great Stephen Sondheim once spoke about the concept of "why musicals", saying they are "perfectly OK, but why write them? They're not necessary.

They don't improve on the original. They're at best painting the lily and at worst they are nowhere near as good as their original source." As an avid fan of the film, I have to categorize Pretty Woman the Musical as a "why musical". That doesn't mean it's not enjoyable to watch. As Orpheum President and CEO, Brett Batterson expressed in the program, "In the aftermath of recent tragic events in Memphis, it may also be exactly what our city needs right now. This is a lighthearted production that brings people together to laugh and share the bond that live theatre provides. It allows us to put our concerns aside for a couple of hours."

I have to agree with Batterson. It was a near-replica of one of my favorite films of all time but the music was not as memorable as I would have liked and some of the scenes fell short, such as the iconic shopping montage. Obviously it is a very difficult scene to replicate but the shopping montage is such a memorable moment that fans are left going "oh" after the number "You're Beautiful".

Pretty Woman is a 1990 film that is still very popular today but had a very rough start. Originally, the script was much darker and many actresses turned down the role of Vivian, a Hollywood prostitute who is hired to be Edward Lewis's companion while he is in town, accompaning him to social events and keeping him company at night. The two form a relationship over the week they are together and Julia Roberts's and Richard Gere's on-screen chemistry was undeniable. The film started out as a dark drama and eventually became the romantic comedy we know and love today. It was a surprise to learn about some of the "back stage secrets" about the film, like the playful moment Edward snaps the jewelry box closed on Vivian was improvised and her surprised laugh is genuine. Vivian's red dress from the opera scene has become one of the most iconic dresses in cinematic history. So it's a lot of fun to see these moments become live on stage.

The set is not large and glamorous yet various moving pieces help establish location such as the Beverly Wiltshire Hotel, where Edward and Vivian stay. The shopping scene on Rodeo Drive is quite memorable so pieces were flown in during the number "Rodeo Drive". I must send out props to the costume designer, Gregg Barnes, who did a wonderful job replicating some of the most recognizable costumes such as Vivian's Hollywood Blvd outfit, her white dress after the shopping trip, and the stunning red dress at the opera. The red dress is just as beautiful on stage as it is in the film.

I have been a theatre kid all my life so of course I spent most of my teenage years belting to hits from the rock musical Rent. Seeing Adam Pascal (who originated the role of Roger in Rent) up close was unbelivable and he did not disappoint. The performers take the less-than-stellar lyrics and make magic with them. Another pleasant surprise was Vivian herself, newcomer Jessie Davidson. Davidson just joined the cast of Pretty Woman the Musical and gives quite the performance! Her powerful belt fills the theatre during musical numbers such as "I Could Get Used to This" and "I Can't Go Back". Davidson brings the flirtiness and playfulness that make Vivian a character we can sympathize with and relate to. Vivian's roommate and fellow hooker, Kit, is played by Jessica Crouch but her understudy, Keyonna Knight, was another powerful addition to the rich cast of players. The ensemble is a fun and diverse group that makes the constant dance numbers a spectacle to witness. Who truly steals the show, though, is Happy Man turned Hotel Manager turned Shop Owner turned Composer, etc. etc. He is fun and captivating to watch and his smooth tone makes the audience forget that we hardly ever hear the theme song, the song that the film's title was based on. The other main character actor who makes the show that much more fun to watch is Giulio, portrayed by Trent Soyster. Soyster, along with Kyle Taylor Parker have energy and charisma for DAYS.

The only other music that we hear from the movie is during the opera scene, when Edward takes Vivian to see La Traviata, where we are pleasantly surprised by Jade Amber and Jonathan Young who take on the operatic characters and astound the audience. The ensemble at the opera are joined in by Pascal for the number "You and I".

All in all, it is a fun musical and a fun night out on the town but not extremely memorable or groundbreaking. Fans can be excited for the lines and costumes and characters that they know so well and if you miss it, well. Big Mistake. Big. Huge.