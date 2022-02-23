BWW Review: PRETTY WOMEN at Orpheum Theatre Minneapolis

Pretty Women the musical had its opening night in Minneapolis yesterday at the Orpheum Theatre presented by the Hennepin Theatre Trust.

This musical is based on the Hollywood 1990 romantic comedy hit starring Julia Roberts and Richard Gere. The film's title Pretty Women is based on this hit song "Oh, Pretty Woman," by Roy Orbison. The musical features an original score by Bryan Adams and his long-time songwriting companion, Jim Vallance. The book by Garry Marshall and choreography by Jerry Mitchell.

The story centers on Vivian Ward (played by Olivia Valli) a prostitute living in Hollywood who is down and out until an unplanned encounter with a wealthy businessman Edward Lewis (played by Adam Pascal) hires Vivian to be his escort for multiple business and social events for the week.

Over the week, their relationship develops during Vivian's weeklong stay with Edward. I was so impressed with the energy of the entire cast. Jessica Crouch (Kit De Luca) had a powerful voice and range, and effortless vocal runs.

Violetta (played by Amma Osei) had a powerful voice as well and a really beautiful operatic voice during 'You and I.' Ensemble-member (Nico DeJesus) played the bellhop to Edward at the penthouse and was hilarious. I enjoyed and laughed when he and Happy Man (played by Kyle Taylor Parker) danced in 'Don't Forget to Dance,' -their comedic timing is thrilling to watch they have great chemistry together.

Most members of the theatre community know Adam Pascal from originating the role of Roger in the Broadway hit musical Rent. Adam has a trained rocker voice, which was well suited for Bryan Adams's musical style - he pulled off the suited wealthy man very well. Oliva Valli (Vivian Ward) is perfectly cast and has an outstanding singing voice. She effortlessly pulls of iconic scenes from the movie such as the iconic rodeo drive and the red dress moments. Her rendition of the "I Can't Go Back power ballad is a stand out.

The creative team did an excellent job with the lighting, sets, and costumes. Marshall's book closely follows the movie - so audiences know what they're in for (a good time). The ensemble and Mitchell's choreography bring high energy fun from the opening number to the end.

Pretty Women the musical is at the Orpheum Theatre in Minneapolis from February 2- 27. It is a great show for anyone who loves the movie. It would be a big mistake... HUGE! If you did not see Pretty Women the musical!

How To Get Tickets

Now on stage February 22-27, 2022. For tickets click here.

For COVID safety information click here.

Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy