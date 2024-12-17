Review Roundup: NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 at the Donmar Warehouse

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Arriving in the glittering opulent world of Moscow High Society, the impulsive and romantic Natasha Rostova awaits the return of her fiancé from the front lines. But when she falls under the spell of an intoxicating aristocrat, it is up to the unlikely hero, Pierre, to pick up the pieces of her shattered reputation.

Inspired by a scandalous slice of Tolstoy’s War and Peace, multi-award-winning Dave Malloy’s dazzling, genre-defying musical is a ravishing party from start to finish.

Nominated for 12 Tony Awards on Broadway, this brand new Donmar production is directed by Artistic Director Tim Sheader in its UK premiere. His international Olivier Award-winning musical productions include Jesus Christ Superstar and Into the Woods.

What did the critics think?

Debbie Gilpin: BroadwayWorld: A stellar cast has been assembled for this much-anticipated London run, and performances are incredibly strong across the board. Jamie Muscato as Anatole flirts with the entire audience as if his life depends on it (and seems to have the time of his life doing so), although Cat Simmons gives him a run for his money as his sister Hélène. “Sonya is good” and in the wrong hands could potentially come across as a bit of a drip, but Maimuna Memon’s portrayal is full of heart, conveying a hidden strength in her bid to protect Natasha.

Sarah Crompton: WhatsOnStage: The atmosphere conjured is intense, but always lively, with jugglers juggling, and dancers whirring round in Ellen Kane’s punchy choreography. There’s nothing superfluous. Everything is concentrated on moving the story at terrific pace, while revealing the emotions propelling it. The cast is uniformly superb, singing and acting with panache and power.

Laurie Yule: The Stage: Most notable, though, are the jaw-dropping performances from an energetic and passionate ensemble. Chumisa Dornford-May as Countess Natasha is superb, not only in her singing, but in her commitment to expressing every tiny detail of the doomed Countess’ emotional struggle against the amorous advances of Anatole (Jamie Muscato). There are also truly spellbinding solos from Cat Simmons as Helene Kuragina Bezukhova and Maimuna Memon as Sonya Rostova.

Greg Stewart: Theatre Weekly: Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 maintains a dynamic and engaging tone throughout, balancing exuberant, fast-paced musical numbers with quieter, more reflective moments. The production’s pacing is masterful, ensuring that each emotional shift feels earned and never forced. The show’s whimsical, larger-than-life moments are tempered by the deep emotional stakes of its characters’ personal journeys, creating a sense of tension that propels the narrative forward.

Marianka Swain: London Theatre: However, the most luminous element by far is the fantastic cast and onstage band laying into Malloy’s magpie score, which brilliantly fuses Slavic folk with EDM, rock-pop, jazz, and yearning ballads. The recitative has narrative purpose, while slyly revealing character: take the strained, musically discordant meeting between Natasha and her prospective sister-in-law, Princess Mary.

Alice Saville: The Independent: Where so many West End musicals serve up a pappy, poppy sonic menu, Malloy’s music is an exhilaratingly rich and chewy blend of Russian sacred music, EDM and indie rock. And here, Sheader has assembled a brilliant crew of singers to match it. Dornford-Mays’ vocals suit this sweet ingenue without feeling sickly, bringing heartbreaking poignancy to torch song “No One Else”. Singer-songwriter Bennett has a rough-edged beauty as weary Pierre, bringing the house down with the self-loathing ballad “Dust and Ashes”. Memon shines most of all, lending an edge of open throated slavic white voice to a scene at the opera, and a compellingly husky note of hard-won wisdom to “Sonya Alone”. It’s a stonkingly good score, complex without sacrificing its catchiness or ability to clutch at your heart and throat.

Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812 is at The Donmar Warehouse until 8 February 2025

Photo Credit: Johan Persson

To read more reviews, click here

Reader Reviews