Review Roundup: Mirvish Productions' IN DREAMS North American Premiere in Toronto

IN DREAMS is now on stage through November 12th at the CAA Ed Mirvish Theatre. IN DREAMS is the touching and surprisingly funny new musical from the creators of the Broadway and West End smash-hit musical & Juliet.

IN DREAMS tells the story of a country-rock singer who invites her old bandmates to join her for “the party of a lifetime”, while keeping her true motivations a secret.

Through Roy Orbison’s greatest hits, including I Drove All Night, You Got It, Only the Lonely, Crying, Oh, Pretty Woman, and the title song, this unexpected and moving new musical explores our longing for love and connection.

Let's see what the critics have to say!

Martin Morrow, The Globe and Mail: You’ll leave this musical happy, humming, but likely not moved. It’s ironic that, while Roy Orbison himself could bring a tragic gravity to such passing things as love affairs and romantic obsessions, In Dreams, which is about nothing less than mortality, feels oddly frivolous.

Samantha Wu, BroadwayWorld: Accolades to Hall for her full embrace of this character. Though she delivers a powerhouse of a vocal performance, her dedication to the emotional growth of Kenna is what truly shines here. The entire cast here deserves praise for their tireless work and dedication to this production as does set designer Arnulfo Maldonado, lighting designer Howard Hudson, and choreographer Fabian Aloise. Their contributions made this production one to be remembered.

Joshua Chong, Toronto Star: Unlike & Juliet, which arrived in Toronto with a clear path to Broadway, the future of In Dreams seems less certain, with no productions publicly announced beyond its Toronto run. Maybe that’s for the best. While the musical has a story of immeasurable potential, what’s currently onstage at the CAA Ed Mirvish is far from the dream show of its title.

