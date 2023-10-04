Review Roundup: Mirvish Productions' IN DREAMS North American Premiere in Toronto

Now on stage through November 12th at the CAA Ed Mirvish Theatre.

By: Oct. 04, 2023

POPULAR

SOME LIKE IT HOT Announces Broadway Closing Date Photo 1 SOME LIKE IT HOT Announces Broadway Closing Date
Interview: Reneé Rapp Wants to EGOT Photo 2 Interview: Reneé Rapp Wants to EGOT
BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL Adds Tony-Winner Faith Prince, Erich Bergen And More to World Photo 3 BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL Adds Tony-Winner Faith Prince, Erich Bergen
Photos: First Look at Cast Of Sondheim's HERE WE ARE at The Shed Photo 4 Photos: First Look at Cast Of Sondheim's HERE WE ARE at The Shed

Review Roundup: Mirvish Productions' IN DREAMS North American Premiere in Toronto

IN DREAMS is now on stage through November 12th at the CAA Ed Mirvish Theatre. IN DREAMS is the touching and surprisingly funny new musical from the creators of the Broadway and West End smash-hit musical & Juliet. 

IN DREAMS tells the story of a country-rock singer who invites her old bandmates to join her for “the party of a lifetime”, while keeping her true motivations a secret.

Through Roy Orbison’s greatest hits, including I Drove All Night, You Got It, Only the Lonely, Crying, Oh, Pretty Woman, and the title song, this unexpected and moving new musical explores our longing for love and connection.

Let's see what the critics have to say!

Martin Morrow, The Globe and Mail: You’ll leave this musical happy, humming, but likely not moved. It’s ironic that, while Roy Orbison himself could bring a tragic gravity to such passing things as love affairs and romantic obsessions, In Dreams, which is about nothing less than mortality, feels oddly frivolous.

Samantha Wu, BroadwayWorld: Accolades to Hall for her full embrace of this character. Though she delivers a powerhouse of a vocal performance, her dedication to the emotional growth of Kenna is what truly shines here. The entire cast here deserves praise for their tireless work and dedication to this production as does set designer Arnulfo Maldonado, lighting designer Howard Hudson, and choreographer Fabian Aloise. Their contributions made this production one to be remembered.

Joshua Chong, Toronto Star: Unlike & Juliet, which arrived in Toronto with a clear path to Broadway, the future of In Dreams seems less certain, with no productions publicly announced beyond its Toronto run. Maybe that’s for the best. While the musical has a story of immeasurable potential, what’s currently onstage at the CAA Ed Mirvish is far from the dream show of its title.

Photo Credit: Pamela Raith


To read more reviews and to share your own, click here!

Add Your Review

Headline
Score (1-10):




2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES

1
Photos: The Cast of JAJAS AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING Takes Opening Night Bows Photo
Photos: The Cast of JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING Takes Opening Night Bows

Jaja’s African Hair Braiding officially opened last night, October 3, at MTC’s Samuel J. Friedman Theatre. Check out photos of the cast taking their opening night bows here!

2
Photos: STEPHEN SONDHEIMS OLD FRIENDS Company Takes Opening Night Bows Photo
Photos: STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS Company Takes Opening Night Bows

Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends officially opened last night at the Gielgud Theatre, where it is playing until 6 January 2024. Check out photos of the company taking their opening night bows here!

3
Photos: Go Inside Opening Night for STEPHEN SONDHEIMS OLD FRIENDS Photo
Photos: Go Inside Opening Night for STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS

The stars were out in force to celebrate the opening night of Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends at the Gielgud Theatre. Check out the photos below!

4
Santiago Cruz Will Perform at Carnegie Hall Next Month Photo
Santiago Cruz Will Perform at Carnegie Hall Next Month

Colombian pop icon Santiago Cruz will perform at the Stern Auditorium/Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall on Saturday, November 4, 2023. Learn more about the upcoming concert and find out how to get tickets here!

From This Author - Review Roundups

Review Roundup: Lea Salonga and Bernadette Peters Open STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS in London. What Did The Critics Think?Review Roundup: Lea Salonga and Bernadette Peters Open STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS in London. What Did The Critics Think?
Review Roundup: JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING Opens On BroadwayReview Roundup: JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING Opens On Broadway
Review Roundup: MELISSA ETHERIDGE- MY WINDOW Opens On Broadway!Review Roundup: MELISSA ETHERIDGE- MY WINDOW Opens On Broadway!
Review Roundup: Leslie Odom Jr. Stars In PURLIE VICTORIOUS On Broadway!Review Roundup: Leslie Odom Jr. Stars In PURLIE VICTORIOUS On Broadway!

Videos

Inside Rehearsals for THE GREAT GATSBY with Jeremy Jordan & Eva Noblezada Video
Inside Rehearsals for THE GREAT GATSBY with Jeremy Jordan & Eva Noblezada
Watch Matt Bomer, Jelani Alladin & More in FELLOW TRAVELERS Trailer Video
Watch Matt Bomer, Jelani Alladin & More in FELLOW TRAVELERS Trailer
Leslie Odom, Jr. & Company Celebrate Opening Night of PURLIE VICTORIOUS Video
Leslie Odom, Jr. & Company Celebrate Opening Night of PURLIE VICTORIOUS
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SIX
GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
SIX
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
HADESTOWN
HAMILTON

Recommended For You