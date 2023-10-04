Review: IN DREAMS at Ed Mirvish Theatre

Even if you're not familiar with the name Roy Orbison, you're bound to know his music. His legendary songs, like "Oh, Pretty Woman", "Blue Bayou", and "Crying", have been covered time and again by numerous artists that they have become cultural classics. These songs now form the touching soundtrack for In Dreams - a moving new musical from writer David West Read and director Luke Sheppard, the masterminds behind the smash hit musical & Juliet - about cherishing loved ones and the life you have, on stage at the Ed Mirvish Theatre until November 12, 2023.

After an unnerving conversation with her doctor, Kenna (Lena Hall) happens upon Felices Sueños, a quaint restaurant offering margaritas, tacos, and memorial services, run by Oscar (Manuel Pacific) and Nicole (Nasim Ramírez). Kenna has arrived with an odd request - a memorial service for herself.

As I settled into this production, I found myself resistant to embracing it. The first act felt a bit too glitzy for my liking, too on the nose. An excuse to bring these songs to the stage with a loose story wrapped around them so as to be received as more than a jukebox musical. It wasn't until the second act that I felt Kenna's journey solidify into the emotional culmination that this performance needed. That's when the tears started, that's when my heart broke for her.

I was particularly touched by the story arc between Kenna and Ramsey (Oliver Tompsett), her bandmate and former lover. Within the second act, we see him grow into and embrace his emotions, to act on them with all the responsibility required. The relationship ebbs and flows, with a tumultuous past and words left unsaid to beautiful souls laid bare.

Accolades to Hall for her full embrace of this character. Though she delivers a powerhouse of a vocal performance, her dedication to the emotional growth of Kenna is what truly shines here. The entire cast here deserves praise for their tireless work and dedication to this production as does set designer Arnulfo Maldonado, lighting designer Howard Hudson, and choreographer Fabian Aloise. Their contributions made this production one to be remembered.

Despite my hesitancy to embrace this show from the get go, embrace it I did as you likely will as well. Enjoy In Dreams with family and friends and you'll sure depart with a tear in your eye and a song in your heart.

Photo Credit: Pamela Raith