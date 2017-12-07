Review Roundup: Irving Berlin's HOLIDAY INN at The 5th Avenue Theatre

The 5th Avenue Theatre's new production of Irving Berlin's Holiday Inn is running now through December 31st! This holiday season, Lorna Luft, the beloved performer and daughter of film and television icon Judy Garland, will star as Louise in 5th Avenue's Holiday Inn. Luft joins a phenomenal cast of local and national talent, including Eric Ankrim, Sarah Rose A. Davis, Matt Owen and Taryn Darr for a dazzling winter treat that is perfect for the whole family. 5th Avenue favorite Richard Gray will play Danny Reed. Caden Brauch and Kristoffer Holtan, will alternate the role of Charlie Winslow.

The 5th Avenue's staging is the first production of Holiday Inn post-Broadway and will be co-directed by James A. Rocco and 5th Avenue Theatre Executive Producer and Artistic Director David Armstrong. Rocco will also choreograph.

Irving Berlin's Holiday Inn is a glorious new musical (inspired by the Oscar-winning film) that features 20 timeless Irving Berlin songs, including "White Christmas," "Easter Parade" and "Blue Skies." In this holiday delight, Jim leaves the bright lights of show business to settle down on a farm in Connecticut-but he finds the simple life is not as simple as he thought. Holiday Inn is a heartwarming treat, sure to put your whole family in the best of holiday spirits. This staging will feature the acclaimed sets and costume designs from the recent Broadway production.

Let's see what the critics have to say!

Jay Irwin, BroadwayWorld: So, is the show a good one? Sure. Will you enjoy yourself? Of course, I did even with all my issues. And without context or frame of reference to compare it to, it's a wonderful production. And so, with my three-letter rating system if give 5th Avenue Theatre's "Irving Berlin's Holiday Inn" an enjoyable YAY-. The YAY is for the fact that it's a fun show. The minus is due to the fact that I DO have that frame of reference and that gem will never leave my memory.

Dusty Somers, Seattle Times: Eric Ankrim's golly-shucks charisma plays nicely as Jim Hardy, an erstwhile stage star who longs for a quiet life, buying a farm in Connecticut to fulfill his pastoral fantasies. His song-and-dance partners Ted Hanover and Lila Dixon (Matt Owen and Taryn Darr) can't quite believe Jim's departure from show business, and each acts as his foil in business and romance. In a show with no villain and very little real conflict, Owen and Darr both land their performances in the sweet spot of callously-indifferent-but-not-too-callously-indifferent.

