Review Roundup: Critics Weigh In On Phylicia Rashad-Directed IMMEDIATE FAMILY at Booth Playhouse

What did the critics think of the new American play Immediate Family, written by Hamilton’s Paul Oakley Stovall and directed by Tony Award–winning actress, director, and TV star Phylicia Rashad?



The ensemble cast features Christina Sajous (Evy), Elijah Jones (Jesse), Freddie Fulton (Tony), Andy Mientus (Kristian), and Kai Almeda Heath (Nina). Britney Coleman (Ronnie) returns to Charlotte following her starring role as Bobbie in the Broadway national tour of Company.Rounding out the cast are Deon Releford-Lee, Samuel Douglas, Aigner Mizzelle, and Vanessa R. Butler as off-stage standbys.



The Immediate Family creative team includes set design by Paul Tate DePoo III; costume design by Colleen Morris-Glennon; lighting design by Levi J. Wilkins; sound design by Mikaal Sulaiman; and production props supervision by Emmarose Campbell. Sets will be constructedlocally in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, at Majestic Scenic, LLC.Casting is by ARC, Duncan Stewart, CSA & Jarrett Reiche.



The Bryant family reunion takes a comedic turn when the middle son brings home his boyfriend and tosses him into a stew of family dysfunctions. Race, sexuality, and religion are on the menu as Modern Family meets Guess Who's Coming to Dinner in this play, written by multi-hyphenate artist Paul Oakley Stovall (Tony Award winner and Olivier-nominated producer of A Strange Loop; George Washington in the first national tour of Hamilton) and directed by two-time Tony Award winner and multiple Emmy Award® nominee Phylicia Rashad.

Immediate Family Reviews at Blumenthal Arts

Amanda Harry, Quincy Metro: “Immediately Family” is unapologetically Black. In addition to its near-all-Black cast, the script is peppered with references to iconic Black figures like James Baldwin and Rosa Parks. The game of Bid Whist feels like a character on its own, adding to the show’s feel and authenticity. ​​​​​​[...] The writing is tight, leaving no loose ends, and every line and character trait feels intentional. Small details referenced at the beginning of the play become prominent plot points later on.

Vickie Evans, BroadwayWorld: Immediate Family definitely captured the basic foundation and some key traditions of a Black family roots, the importance of religion with the father being a pastor and the sibling rivalry with a bit of a modern-day complexities. However, for some reason, this storyline felt familiar to me…like I had seen it before or a similar production, maybe in a Tyler Perry play or movie. At any rate, it was a wonderful night at the theatre with some “grown folks” discussions that were thought-provoking and well-presented.

