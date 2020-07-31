Retro TV Returns To New York City

It will debut on WJLP-TV 33.5 on August 1.

Retro TV , the popular classic TV network, will make its return to New York City when it debuts on WJLP-TV 33.5 on Aug. 1.

Available free over the air on channel 33.5, Retro TV brings viewers a variety of beloved programming featuring classic television shows such as "The Green Hornet," "The Beverly Hillbillies," "The Doctors," "The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet," "The Lucy Show," "The Lone Ranger," and many others.

"Fans in New York have been clamoring for Retro TV to come to the Big Apple for a long time and we're finally arriving on WJLP-TV's channel 33.5!" said Joel Wertman, President and CEO of Luken Communications, parent company of Retro TV. "We are pleased to bring our exciting lineup of classic sitcoms, action-adventure series like 'The Lone Ranger,' 'Bonanza' as well as classic thrillers like 'Doctor Who,' 'One Step Beyond,' and ' Ray Bradbury Theater,' to name a few."

With its debut, Retro TV's programming will be available free of charge over the air to New York City viewers as well as on its web site www.MyRetroTV.com

"We are excited to welcome Retro TV to New York and to WJLP's unique platform," said Lee Leddy, WJLP General Manager. "We believe viewers will be engaged by the variety and quality of Retro TV's highly entertaining line up of classic television programs."

WJLP is licensed to Middletown, N.J. and blankets the entire New York Market with its signal emanating from the top of 4 Time Square in Manhattan, providing viewers with a wide range of entertainment and news programming. It is owned and operated by PMCM TV, LLC based in Wall Township, N.J.

Originally launched in 2005 as the original digital broadcast network, Retro TV was the first of the extremely popular diginet genre of classic television, featuring classic sitcoms and dramas from the 1950s through the 90s. With its sister networks, The Action Channel, The Heartland Network, The Family Channel and the automotive-themed Rev'n, Retro TV offers viewers a wide range of compelling programs for a variety of tastes.

To learn more, please visit www.MyRetroTV.com , or follow Retro TV on Facebook Instagram and Twitter

