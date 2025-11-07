Resident-Led Mural Unveiled at Amsterdam Addition Houses Near Lincoln Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Residents of Amsterdam Addition, a New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA) community near Lincoln Center, with Public Housing Community Fund, Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, Artolution, and NYCHA, unveiled a massive asphalt and wall mural in the heart of their residence and neighborhood. The 10,000 square foot mural titled Village of Generations was designed by residents and led by public Artist Dr. Max Frieder, to reflect the diversity of their community, with an emphasis on intergenerational connections, art, and music befitting the location.

“Public art has the power to transform not only a space, but how people see themselves within it,” said Alex Zablocki, Executive Director of Public Housing Community Fund. “Village of Generations is a reflection of the spirit, creativity, and pride of the Amsterdam Addition community. Designed by and for residents, this vibrant artwork weaves together stories of family, music, and connection, transforming the streetscape around the development into a living canvas of community life. We’re proud to stand alongside residents, Lincoln Center, and Artolution in celebrating how art can tell a story, inspire belonging, and bring beauty and meaning into the public realm.”

“This mural is more than a beautiful work of art. It reflects the heart and spirit of Amsterdam Addition and shows what’s possible when communities, artists, and partners come together with a shared purpose," said Leah Johnson, Executive Vice President at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts. "At Lincoln Center, we’re committed to making the arts accessible to everyone—and investing in our local community is central to that mission. We are thrilled to have helped bring this project to life so that the creativity, voices, and stories of this community will live on for years to come.”



“The new mural at Amsterdam Addition begins at the asphalt, where past and present members of the community have walked, and rises up the wall to depict generations of NYCHA residents,” said NYCHA Chief Executive Officer Lisa Bova-Hiatt. “Village of Generations provides a vibrant splash of color while paying homage to the dynamic community that helped bring it to life. We're thankful to our partners at the Public Housing Community Fund, the Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, and Artolution, for their work with the residents of Amsterdam Addition to facilitate this beautiful example of the power of community expression.”



"This is a moment in history, this is what the best of humanity looks like, this is what the best in history can look like, which is community, coming together,” said Dr. Max Frieder, Ed.D: Co-Founder and Chief Creative Officer, ARTOLUTION “This not only beautifies, but it beautifies and creates meaning for all of us. We had over 100 participants, 10,000 square feet of paint, which is unbelievable and we have never done a ground and wall mural this large in history. We have worked in over 35 countries around the world and painted over 2000 murals, and we train artists in refugee camps and conflict zones around the world how to teach artists how to lead public arts programming supporting children's mental health across the globe. We have never done a mural this large on the ground and the walls, this is extraordinary in how important it is. I truly believe that this mural is a role model of what is possible. This community is a role model of what is possible. If we can create this as an example this is what the future of the history of the arts can look like. It has been an honor and a joy!"



The design celebrates residents of all ages and abilities, family, community connection, music, and play. Colorful, geometric designs flutter around representations of Amsterdam Addition residents of all ages and abilities. The joyful mural features a saxophonist and dancing, befitting the iconic cultural campus, and the central point of the asphalt art is a representation of the four seasons, with people coming together to support one another. Over 100 residents and community partners came together to paint the mural, bringing the vision to life.

Residents of Amsterdam Addition, along with the project team, marked the completion of Village of Generations with a celebration and a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Saturday, November 1st. The event brought the community together to recognize the project over food and refreshments.

The Village of Generations mural is viewable to the public, located just east of West End Avenue on West 64th Street in Manhattan, or by visiting Art @ NYCHA on the Bloomberg Connects app.

Village of Generations is one of many partnership projects with the Public Housing Community Fund, generously funded and supported by Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, in the NYCHA communities of Amsterdam Houses, Amsterdam Addition, and Harborview Terrace Houses including public-art installations,, and enhanced Family Days for the thousands of residents who call these public housing communities home.