Renee Fleming to Become Artistic Director of Aspen Music Festival Summer Opera Program

Renee Fleming is returning to the Aspen Music Festival's summer opera program to help run it, according to The New York Times.

The festival announced Monday that Ms. Fleming, along with conductor Patrick Summers, the artistic and music director of the Houston Grand Opera, will take over and redesign its opera program as the new artistic directors.

"I always thought I would come back to Aspen,'' Ms. Fleming said. "It was my escape fantasy over the years."

Ms. Fleming said she was drawn to the opportunity to use this new program to prepare singers for the evolving opera environment.

"Singers in the future - not only do they have to be able to sing a wide variety of repertoire, even outside the genre of classical music - they have to market themselves, they have to really almost manage themselves," she said.

The Aspen program will be renamed Aspen Opera Theater and VocalArts. The program draws around 50 singers each summer. Next year, approximately 14 singers will be named Renee Fleming Artists, receiving full scholarships and getting the opportunity to work closely with Ms. Fleming.

Read more on The New York Times.

Renee Fleming made her Broadway debut in 2015 in Living on Love, for which she earned a Drama League Award nomination. She returned to Broadway in 2018 in the revival of Carousel.

Ms. Fleming is an internationally acclaimed soprano who performs in the world's greatest opera houses and concert halls. Winner of the National Medal of Arts and four Grammy Awards, she has sung at the Nobel Peace Prize ceremony and the Diamond Jubilee Concert for Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace. The first classical artist ever to sing "The Star-Spangled Banner" at the Super Bowl, she can be heard on the soundtracks of the films The Shape of Water; Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri; and Bel Canto. As Artistic Advisor to the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, she launched a collaboration with the National Institutes of Health focused on music and neuroscience. Among her awards are France's Legion d'Honneur, the Fulbright Lifetime Achievement Medal, and Germany's Cross of the Order of Merit.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You