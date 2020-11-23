Renée Fleming, Lea Salonga and Tituss Burgess Headline Sing for Hope's Live Online Arts Experiences

Sing for Hope today announced the launch of its new holiday initiative of gifts that give back featuring unique and entertaining live online arts experiences performed by Broadway and opera stars such as world-renowned soprano and arts advocate Renée Fleming; Tony winner Lea Salonga, who has voiced Disney princesses Jasmine and Mulan; and five-time Emmy Award nominee Tituss Burgess. Headlining the offerings are personalized singing telegrams -- SingforHopeGrams -- that uplift and bring joy to people while providing work for artists as the world's stages remain dark amid the pandemic. All proceeds from Sing for Hope's holiday gift catalog go to working artists and the communities Sing for Hope serves. 100% of proceeds benefit Sing for Hope's programs and are tax-deductible.

Sing for Hope's 2020 holiday gift catalog also includes:

Holiday Musical Zoom Party Starter -- Kick off your holiday zoom party with seasonal favorites performed by Sing for Hope's stars from the world's leading stages. The three-song set can be tailored to Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, or the holiday spirit of your choice.

Makeup Lesson with Broadway's Leading Drag Queen -- Go from faded to fabulous as Kinky Boots star J. Harris Ghee helps you transform your look to reveal your diva. With humor and flair, J. will reveal his makeup secrets, plus tips and tricks, in this entertaining one-hour group or individual lesson.

Voice Lesson with an Opera Star -- Private vocal coaching with multiple-Grammy Award-winning opera star Isabel Leonard.

Latin Social Dance -- Mambo, Cha Cha, Salsa, and more! Direct from Cuba, a Latin Social Dance Class with Lyvan Verdecia will shake off your shelter-at-home blues.

Sing for Hope Opening Act -- A Broadway or opera star will open your Zoom event with a dazzling song performance, and then, together with a Sing for Hope lead team member, engage your group in a moment of creative dialog and reflection.

Holiday Event for the Whole Family -- Connect with the little ones in your life from far and wide on Zoom through a personal reading of the classic story 'Twas the Night Before Christmas by one of Sing for Hope's acclaimed actors.

Dog Portrait -- Give the gift of a unique oil on canvas portrait of your beloved canine companion, painted by Sing for Hope visual artist Erika Christensen Scully. The perfect gift to honor any dog-lover's four-legged friend!

Broadway Dance Class -- Learn great choreography and get your steps on with Leandra Ellis-Gaston, dance captain for Tina! The Tina Turner Musical.

Movement for the Mobility Impaired -- Join Sing for Hope Artist Partner Lexi Merceron, a gifted dance educator and movement specialist, in her Movement for the Mobility Impaired class. It's a gentle online exercise class with pain-free movement to help keep your body moving from head to toe.

Talk Peace One-on-One with a Nobel Peace Laureate -- A once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to have your own conversation with 2006 Nobel Peace Laureate Muhammad Yunus, known as the "father of microfinance and social business" and world-renowned for his work lifting people out of poverty.

In addition to the performances and interactive events, Sing for Hope is offering gifts that make a large-scale impact, such as the opportunity to bring a Sing for Hope Piano and its Citizen Artistry Curriculum to an under-resourced school, give a full year of arts-based programming to a healthcare facility, and bring Sing for Hope's arts interventions wherever they're needed most, from refugee sites to cities in crisis.

For more information about Sing for Hope's holiday gift catalog, including pricing, visit https://singforhopegifts.org/

