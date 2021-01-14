Renée Elise Goldsberry, Susan Lucci, Cameron Mathison and More to Take Part in ABC DAYTIME: BACK ON BROADWAY

Your favorite stars from the celebrated ABC Daytime dramas "All My Children," "One Life to Live" and "General Hospital" will reunite Thursday, February 11, 2021, for ABC Daytime: Back on Broadway, a one-night-only streaming concert, produced by and benefiting Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

This free streamed event can be watched beginning at 8 pm Eastern on broadwaycares.org/abcdaytime2021; on Broadway Cares' YouTube channel; across ABC Owned Television Stations' 32 connected TV apps on Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, Roku and each of the eight station's websites around the country, including abc7ny.com in New York; and on Good Morning America's Facebook page.

From 2005-2011, the stars of ABC Daytime took the stage at New York City's Town Hall one night each year for ABC Daytime Salutes Broadway Cares. The evening featured dynamic production numbers, heartfelt ballads and hilarious skits. Now, 10 years after that final performance, the iconic ABC Daytime actors revisit the singing and dancing performances as they help raise money for those impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"This event is truly one of a kind," Broadway Cares Executive Director Tom Viola said. "We are so thankful to the stars from ABC Daytime for joining us again as we relive moments from this delightful tradition, while helping to provide lifesaving medication, healthy meals and emergency support to those struggling during this ongoing pandemic."

The star-studded lineup is set to include performances by Bobbie Eakes, Melissa Claire Egan, Vincent Irizarry, Eva La Rue, Susan Lucci, Cameron Mathison, Eden Riegel, Chrishell Stause and Walt Willey from "All My Children;" Kristen Alderson, BethAnn Fuenmayor, Kathy Brier, Kassie DePaiva, David Gregory, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Catherine Hickland, Mark Lawson, Hillary B. Smith, Jason Tam and Brittany Underwood from "One Life To Live;" and Bradford Anderson, Brandon Barash and Anthony Geary from "General Hospital."

"It was such an incredible privilege and joy to join my fellow co-stars to perform in the seven ABC Daytime Salutes concerts to benefit Broadway Cares/ Equity Fights AIDS," said former "All My Children" star Susan Lucci. "There are no fans like ABC Daytime fans. Their love and support continue to astonish us. We can't wait to share these special performances with them and help raise money for so many in need during this difficult time."

The streaming event will be directed by John Dietrich, who also directed each of the live stage performances.

The event began in 2005 as a one-night benefit concert to celebrate "All My Children's" 35th Anniversary. With overwhelming support from fans, the event continued for six more years and included cast members from "One Life to Live," "General Hospital" and co-hosts of "The View." Over its seven-year run, ABC Daytime Salutes Broadway Cares raised an incredible $1.85 million.

For the February 11 streaming special, viewers can expect to hear a bevy of Broadway classics and jazzy standards.

VIP and sponsorship opportunities are available, including onscreen listings in the digital credits and exclusive virtual meetings with stars from the stream. Learn more at broadwaycares.org/abcdaytime2021.

Dedicated fans also will have the opportunity for one-on-one virtual meet-and-greets with their favorite soap stars on Saturday, February 13. Information on tickets and the lineup of special guests will be announced later this month.

While the stream is free, donations will be accepted for Broadway Cares, the philanthropic heart of Broadway. Every dollar donated will help those across the country affected by HIV/AIDS, COVID-19 and other critical illnesses receive healthy meals, lifesaving medication, emergency financial assistance, housing, counseling and more. The donations also support and champion organizations focused on social justice and anti-racism.