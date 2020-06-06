Red Bull Theater Will Present Livestream Reading of THE GOVERNMENT INSPECTOR Starring Michael Urie
Red Bull Theater is presenting a livestreamed reading of The Government Inspector, starring Michael Urie, as part of its RBT Live series.
The benefit reunion reading takes place on Monday, June 15, 2020 at 7:30 PM.
All politics are local. Gogol's deeply silly satire of small-town corruption offers a riotous portrait of rampaging self-delusion. When the crooked leadership of a provincial village discovers that an undercover inspector is coming to root out their commonplace corruption, the town weaves a web of bribery, lies, and utter madness. Acclaimed playwright Jeffrey Hatcher's adaptation offers a hilarious reminder of the terrifying timelessness of bureaucracy and buffoonery.
Michael Urie will lead the all-star cast for this unrehearsed reading. He'll be joined by Arnie Burton, Stephen Derosa, Ryan Garbayo, Kelly Hutchinson, David Manis, Ben Mehl, David Manis, Michael McGrath, Talene Monahon, Luis Moreno, James Rana, Tom Alan Robbins, Mary Lou Rosato, and Mary Testa.. Each will zoom in from wherever they are practicing social distancing. The original production was directed by Jesse Berger.
Watch live on the Red Bull Theater's website or Facebook.
Learn more at redbulltheater.com/the-government-inspector-rbt-live.
|
Donations
|
Arts Orgs
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Progress is being made in the world of musical theatre today, as OnStage Blog's Chris Peterson reports that Hairspray creator Marc Shaiman and Scott W... (read more)
Chris Trousdale, Former Member of DREAM STREET Who Began Career on Broadway, Has Died at 34
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that actor and musicians Chris Trousdale has passed away. TMZ has reported that he passed away due to COVID-19. He... (read more)
Lea Michele Responds to Being Called Out for Behavior on GLEE Set- 'We Can All Grow and Change...'
Lea has now issued an apology in response. 'I apologize for my behavior and for any pain which I have caused,' says Michele. 'We can all grow and chan... (read more)
Amber Riley Responds to Lea Michele Drama With 'I Don't Give a S---. People Are Out Here Dying'
As BroadwayWorld reported yesterday, Lea Michele is under fire by various people who have worked with her on stage and screen over the years. The late... (read more)
Amanda Kloots Updates that Nick Cordero Has Started Stem Cell Treatment
Amanda Kloots reached out on Instagram yesterday asking for help regarding the health of her husband, Nick Cordero.... (read more)
Model Plastic Martyr Speaks Out About Transphobic Comments From Lea Michele
Model Plastic Martyr, who is transgender, says Glee star Lea Michele made transphobic comments toward her at the 2010 Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, acco... (read more)