Red Bull Theater Will Present Livestream Reading of THE GOVERNMENT INSPECTOR Starring Michael Urie

Red Bull Theater is presenting a livestreamed reading of The Government Inspector, starring Michael Urie, as part of its RBT Live series.

The benefit reunion reading takes place on Monday, June 15, 2020 at 7:30 PM.

All politics are local. Gogol's deeply silly satire of small-town corruption offers a riotous portrait of rampaging self-delusion. When the crooked leadership of a provincial village discovers that an undercover inspector is coming to root out their commonplace corruption, the town weaves a web of bribery, lies, and utter madness. Acclaimed playwright Jeffrey Hatcher's adaptation offers a hilarious reminder of the terrifying timelessness of bureaucracy and buffoonery.

​Michael Urie will lead the all-star cast for this unrehearsed reading. He'll be joined by Arnie Burton, Stephen Derosa, Ryan Garbayo, Kelly Hutchinson, David Manis, Ben Mehl, David Manis, Michael McGrath, Talene Monahon, Luis Moreno, James Rana, Tom Alan Robbins, Mary Lou Rosato, and Mary Testa.. Each will zoom in from wherever they are practicing social distancing. The original production was directed by Jesse Berger.

​

Watch live on the Red Bull Theater's website or Facebook.

Learn more at redbulltheater.com/the-government-inspector-rbt-live.

