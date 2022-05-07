Recap Tony Awards Eligibility of the 2021-22 Season

Click Here for More Articles on 2022 AWARDS SEASON

The Tony Awards Administration Committee has been meeting all year to discuss the eligibility of the 2021-22 Broadway productions all leading up to Monday's big announcement... the Tony nominations.

Need a recap before the nominations announcement? Below, we've rounded up all rulings from all four meeting. Apart from these specific decisions, all other eligibility rulings were consistent with opening night billing.

What is opening night billing?

Performers who are billed ABOVE the title in a show's opening night playbill are considered to be Leading Actors, and those BELOW the title are considered to be Featured Actors. In order to change that determination, productions are able to make the request to the Tony Awards Administration Committee that actors be considered in other categories. This is generally done when there are leads who just aren't billed above the show's title, or when a star is billed above the title, but is really in a featured part.

American Buffalo

Darren Criss will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play category for his performance in American Buffalo.

Birthday Candles

Enrico Colantoni and John Earl Jelks will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play category for their respective performances in Birthday Candles.

Chicken & Biscuits

Cleo King and Ebony Marshall-Oliver will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play category for their respective performances in Chicken & Biscuits.

Company

Patti LuPone will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical category for her performance in Company.

Dana H.

Lucas Hnath and Dana Higginbotham will be considered jointly eligible in the Best Play category for their work as co-authors on Dana H.

Deirdre O'Connell will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play category for her performance in Dana H.

Diana, The Musical

Jeanna de Waal will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical category for her performance in Diana, The Musical.

Flying Over Sunset

Harry Hadden-Paton, Tony Yazbeck and Carmen Cusack will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actor/Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical categories for their respective performances in Flying Over Sunset.

Beowulf Boritt and 59 Productions will be considered jointly eligible in the Best Scenic Design of a Musical category for their work on Flying Over Sunset.

for colored girls...

Myung Hee Cho and Aaron Rhyne will be considered jointly eligible in the Best Scenic Design of a Play category for their work on for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf.

Funny Girl

Jane Lynch and Jared Grimes will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actress/Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical categories for their respective performances in Funny Girl.

Ellenore Scott and Ayodele Casel will be considered jointly eligible in the Best Choreography category for their work on Funny Girl.

Girl from the North Country

Jay O. Sanders and Mare Winningham will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actor/Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical categories for their respective performances in Girl from the North Country.

Colin Bates will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical category for his performance in Girl from the North Country.

How I Learned to Drive

How I Learned to Drive will be considered eligible in the Best Revival of a Play category.

Mary-Louise Parker and David Morse will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actress/Actor in a Leading Role in a Play categories for their respective performances in How I Learned to Drive.

Rachel Hauck and Lucy Mackinnon will be considered jointly eligible in the Best Scenic Design of a Play category for their work on How I Learned to Drive.

Hangmen

David Threlfall will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play category for his performance in Hangmen.

Is This A Room

Emily Davis will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play category for her performance in Is This A Room.

Lackawanna Blues

Lackawanna Blues will be considered eligible in the Best Revival of a Play category.

Bill Sims Jr. will be considered eligible in the Best Score category for his work on Lackawanna Blues.

The Lehman Trilogy

Stefano Massini and Ben Power will be considered jointly eligible in the Best Play category for their work as co-authors on The Lehman Trilogy.

Simon Russell Beale, Adam Godley, and Adrian Lester will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play category for their respective performances in The Lehman Trilogy.

Mrs. Doubtfire

Rob McClure and Jenn Gambatese will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actor/Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical categories for their respective performances in Mrs. Doubtfire.

MJ the Musical

Myles Frost will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical category for his performance in MJ.

Derek McLane and Peter Nigrini will be considered jointly eligible in the Best Scenic Design of a Musical category for their work on MJ.

Mr. Saturday Night

Scott Pask and Jeff Sugg will be considered jointly eligible in the Best Scenic Design of a Musical category for their work on Mr. Saturday Night.

The Music Man

Sutton Foster will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical category for her performance in The Music Man.

Paradise Square

Joaquina Kalukango will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical category for her performance in Paradise Square.

Pass Over

Jon Michael Hill and Namir Smallwood will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play category for their respective performances in Pass Over.

Six

Adrianna Hicks, Andrea Macasaet, Abby Mueller, Brittney Mack, Samantha Pauly, and Anna Uzele will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical category for their respective performances in Six.

The Skin of Our Teeth

Gabby Beans, James Vincent Meredith and Roslyn Ruff will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actress/Actor in a Leading Role in a Play categories, for their respective performances in The Skin of Our Teeth.

A Strange Loop

Jaquel Spivey will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical category for his performance in A Strange Loop.

Thoughts of a Colored Man

Te'La, Kamauu, and Keenan Scott II will be considered jointly eligible in the Best Original Score category for their work on Thoughts of a Colored Man.

Trouble in Mind

Trouble in Mind will be considered eligible in the Best Revival of a Play category.