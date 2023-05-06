Read the Lyrics for HAMILTODD from the HAMILTON/SWEENEY TODD Ham4Ham Event

Lin Manuel Miranda has posted the lyrics to HamilTodd from the Hamilton/Sweeney Todd Ham4Ham event on Friday, May 6th to his Instagram account.

Of the song, Miranda said "I wrote the first draft of this in 2016, for the [BC/EFA] Easter Bonnet, and was lucky enough to share it with Sondheim, who was very gracious. So grateful to play with our current [Hamilton cast] and the insanely talented [Sweeney Todd cast] at the Lunt-Fontanne across the street. An enormous thank you to [Alex Lacamoire] and everyone who helped make this happen, with a special shout out to our sound crew, [Justin Rathburn] & [Anna-Lee Craig] and [Nevin Steinberg] and co. Love you all."

Read the lyrics below!

The Ham4Ham featured the companies of Hamilton and Sweeney Todd, including Hamilton's Miguel Cervantes, Sweeney Todd's Josh Groban, Annaleigh Ashford, Gaten Matarazzo and more. The special Ham4Ham was hosted by Lin-Manuel Miranda!

Watch the performance here!

