Read the Lyrics for HAMILTODD from the HAMILTON/SWEENEY TODD Ham4Ham Event

The performance took place at the Ham4Ham event on Friday, May 6th.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

MOST POPULAR

SOME LIKE IT HOT, & JULIET, SHUCKED & More Lead The 2023 Tony Award Nominations Photo 1 SOME LIKE IT HOT, & JULIET, SHUCKED & More Lead The 2023 Tony Award Nominations
Video: Watch Phillipa Soo & the CAMELOT Cast Perform 'The Lusty Month of May' on THE TODAY Photo 2 Video: Watch CAMELOT Perform 'The Lusty Month of May' on TODAY
Julie Benko, Jodie Comer & More Will Receive 2023 Theatre World Awards Photo 3 Julie Benko, Jodie Comer & More Will Receive 2023 Theatre World Awards
BOB FOSSE'S DANCIN' To Close On Broadway This Month Photo 4 BOB FOSSE'S DANCIN' To Close On Broadway This Month

BOB FOSSE'S DANCIN' To Close On Broadway This Month

Lin Manuel Miranda has posted the lyrics to HamilTodd from the Hamilton/Sweeney Todd Ham4Ham event on Friday, May 6th to his Instagram account.

Of the song, Miranda said "I wrote the first draft of this in 2016, for the [BC/EFA] Easter Bonnet, and was lucky enough to share it with Sondheim, who was very gracious. So grateful to play with our current [Hamilton cast] and the insanely talented [Sweeney Todd cast] at the Lunt-Fontanne across the street. An enormous thank you to [Alex Lacamoire] and everyone who helped make this happen, with a special shout out to our sound crew, [Justin Rathburn] & [Anna-Lee Craig] and [Nevin Steinberg] and co. Love you all."

Read the lyrics below!

The Ham4Ham featured the companies of Hamilton and Sweeney Todd, including Hamilton's Miguel Cervantes, Sweeney Todd's Josh Groban, Annaleigh Ashford, Gaten Matarazzo and more. The special Ham4Ham was hosted by Lin-Manuel Miranda!

Watch the performance here!

The groundbreaking musical sensation, Hamilton springs from the mind of Emmy, Tony, and Grammy Award winner Lin-Manuel Miranda and tells the unlikely story of the ten-dollar founding father, Alexander Hamilton who was young, scrappy, and hungry and ready to mark his mark on this new nation. This revolutionary tale of America's fiery founding is told through the sounds of the what this nation has become. Directed by Thomas Kail and choreographed by Andy Blankenbuehler, this musical about taking your shot will turn your world upside down.

Attend the tale! Stephen Sondheim and Hugh Wheeler's landmark musical tells the tale of a resourceful pie shop owner and a vengeful barber out for blood. After he's sent away by a corrupt judge, Sweeney returns to London years later seeking his long-lost family, and forms an unlikely partnership with Mrs. Lovett, who serves up pies underneath his former shop. Together, they wreak havoc on Fleet Street and serve up the hottest - and most unsettling - pies in London. Director Thomas Kail helms the return of this musical thriller starring Josh Groban and Annaleigh Ashford. Sweeney Todd was just nominated for seven Tony Awards, including Best Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical for Josh Groban, Best Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical for Annaleigh Ashford, and Best Revival of a Musical.



BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Concert

RELATED STORIES

Video: Watch HAMILTON & SWEENEY TODDs Ham4Ham! Photo
Video: Watch HAMILTON & SWEENEY TODD's Ham4Ham!

See Lin-Manuel Miranda, Josh Groban and more at the Hamilton/Sweeney Todd Ham4Ham!

Photos: SWEENEY TODD Welcomes Rosie ODonnell, Ariana DeBose And More To Fleet Street! Photo
Photos: SWEENEY TODD Welcomes Rosie O'Donnell, Ariana DeBose And More To Fleet Street!

This week, the acclaimed Broadway revival of Sweeney Todd welcomed some celebrity guests to Fleet Street! Broadway superfan Rosie O’Donnell, Academy Award-nominee Billy Zane, Oscar-winner Ariana DeBose and guest Chloe Flower all attended Saturday's performances. Go backstage with photos of their meet and greet with Sweeney stars Josh Groban and Annaleigh Ashford!

HAMILTON/SWEENEY TODD Ham4Ham To Take Place This Friday Photo
HAMILTON/SWEENEY TODD Ham4Ham To Take Place This Friday

Lin-Manuel Miranda has taken to Instagram to tease a Hamilton/Sweeney Todd Ham4Ham! 

SWEENEY TODD Will Release Revival Cast Recording Later This Year Photo
SWEENEY TODD Will Release Revival Cast Recording Later This Year

A new cast album will be released for the acclaimed Broadway revival of Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street. The album will be available later this year.


More Hot Stories For You

Read the Lyrics for HAMILTODD from the HAMILTON/SWEENEY TODD Ham4Ham EventRead the Lyrics for HAMILTODD from the HAMILTON/SWEENEY TODD Ham4Ham Event
Andrew Lloyd Webber's King Charles Coronation Anthem Single ReleasedAndrew Lloyd Webber's King Charles Coronation Anthem Single Released
Video: Watch the Performance of Andrew Lloyd Webber's 'Make a Joyful Noise' at the Coronation of King CharlesVideo: Watch the Performance of Andrew Lloyd Webber's 'Make a Joyful Noise' at the Coronation of King Charles
OLIVER! Star Raúl Esparza To Have Special Drama Desk Interview, May 9OLIVER! Star Raúl Esparza To Have Special Drama Desk Interview, May 9

Videos

Video: Watch Andrew Lloyd Webber's Coronation Anthem for King Charles Video Video: Watch Andrew Lloyd Webber's Coronation Anthem for King Charles
Photos/SHUCKED Takes A Times Square Hayride To Celebrate Its Cast Album Video
Photos/SHUCKED Takes A Times Square Hayride To Celebrate Its Cast Album
Cast of BAD CINDERELLA Makes Good at Broadway Sessions Video
Cast of BAD CINDERELLA Makes Good at Broadway Sessions
Watch A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Perform Neil Diamond Hits on TODAY Video
Watch A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Perform Neil Diamond Hits on TODAY
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel
DANCIN'
SWEENEY TODD
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Ticket CentralPixel
GREY HOUSE
& JULIET
PARADE

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU