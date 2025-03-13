Ray LaMontagne Celebrates 20th Anniversary of 'Trouble' with Remastered Vinyl and Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Celebrated Grammy award winner Ray Lamontagne will commemorate the 20th anniversary of the release of his seminal debut album, Trouble, with a special remastered vinyl edition, set for release June 13—presave/preorder here.

Additionally, LaMontagne will embark on the Trouble 20th Anniversary Tour, performing the album in its entirety for the first time since its release. The tour will see stops at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium, Toronto’s Massey Hall, Colorado’s Red Rocks Amphitheatre and will finish with three nights in New York at Beacon Theatre—find full routing below and purchase tickets here.

LaMontagne reflected on the momentous anniversary in a post on his socials, sharing, “Twenty years. Two Decades. That’s a lot of water under the bridge. Every cell in my body has changed three times over in that time. I have been three times reborn. There are moments in your life when you need to place a marker. Some people think that it is brave, or fearless, to never look back. I don’t believe that. For the simple reason that if you never look back you will never see how far you have come. This year I place a sign post: twenty years of Trouble.”

On the remastered vinyl, LaMontagne continues, “When Trouble was initially released Vinyl was considered a dead format, never to breathe again. Digital audio was the new King. As we know this has proved untrue. Each year more and more music lovers are listening to Vinyl and appreciating it for its depth and breadth of sound, for its physical heft, for its tangible realness. Over the past few months Brian Lee and Bob Jackson at Waygate Mastering have remastered the album for the first time specifically for Vinyl. And I have to say, it sounds incredible. They have managed to bring out subtleties in the vocals, the instrumentation, that were somehow lost previously. It sounds as if a sonic veil has been lifted. I cannot thank them enough.”

Upon the album’s initial release in 2004, Trouble saw rave reviews from BBC, who proclaimed it “A classic - listen incessantly,” echoed by NPR who praised it as, “timeless, cathartic and uplifting…LaMontagne has a hit debut record.” Drowned in Sound named LaMontagne “an artist who you have never heard of but has the potential to change your life in a moment,” while MOJO raved, “LaMontagne is blessed with a wood-smoky Paul Rodgers-meets-Norah Jones delivery, oozing the rough-hewn sensitivity of mid-'70s Marlboro ads and Kris Kristofferson movies... He's something special indeed.” Trouble charted on the Billboard 200 and was certified RIAA Platinum.

LaMontagne has spent the past two decades carving a singular space for himself in modern music. In a career that has seen overflowing critical acclaim, he’s opted out of the spotlight and its accompanying celebrity in the remote hills of Western Massachusetts. The New York Times accounts, “Visiting Ray Lamontagne is like going back to another century.” His distinctive voice, described by Rolling Stone as an “impeccably weathered tenor croon,” continues to serve as a conduit for era-defining melodies and songwriting. Across nine studio albums, LaMontagne has let his songs and story speak for themselves, ringing a deep chord in the American subconscious.

In addition to Trouble’s RIAA Platinum certification, 2006’s Till the Sun Turns Black and 2008’s Gossip in the Grain saw RIAA Gold certifications. LaMontagne received two Grammy nominations and won the award for Best Contemporary Folk Album for God Willin’ and the Creek Don’t Rise. In 2010 he began recording as Ray Lamontagne and the Pariah Dogs. For his debut album, LaMontagne won four awards, including three Boston Music Awards (Best Male Singer/Songwriter, Album of the Year, and Song of the Year) and an XM Nation Music Award for Acoustic Rock Artist of the Year. LaMontagne has received a nomination from the Pollstar Concert Industry Awards for Best New Touring Artist, the BRIT Awards for International Breakthrough Act, the MOJO Awards for Best New Act, and was given the title of Best Voice in 2006 by Esquire. His most recent album, Long Way Home, landed in 2024—the lead single from the project, “Step Into Your Power” hit #1 at Billboard Adult Alternative Airplay, Mediabase Triple A, and Americana Singles charts, marking LaMontagne’s third #1 of his career.

TROUBLE 20th ANNIVERSARY TOUR DATES

August 23—Boise, ID—Morrison Center

August 26—Vail, CO—Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater

August 27—Morrison, CO—Red Rocks Amphitheatre

August 29—Omaha, NE—Holland Center

August 30—Highland Park, IL—Ravinia Festival

August 31—Minneapolis, MN—Orpheum Theatre

September 2—Iowa City, IA—Hancher Auditorium

September 3—St. Louis, MO—Stifel Theatre

September 5—Nashville, TN—Ryman Auditorium

September 6—Nashville, TN—Ryman Auditorium

September 7—Columbus, OH—Mershon Auditorium

September 9—Syracuse, NY—The Oncenter Crouse Hinds Theater

September 10—Wilkes-Barre, PA—F.M. Kirby Center

September 12—Selbyville, DE—Freeman Arts Pavilion

September 13—Philadelphia, PA—The Met

September 14—Vienna, VA—Wolf Trap

September 16—Durham, NC—DPAC

September 17—Greenville, SC—Peace Center

September 19—Louisville, KY—The Louisville Palace

September 20—Detroit, MI—Fox Theatre

September 21—Akron, OH—Akron Civic Theatre

September 23—Toronto, ON—Massey Hall

September 24—Toronto, ON—Massey Hall

September 26—Boston, MA—Leader Bank Pavilion

September 27—Boston, MA—Leader Bank Pavilion

September 29—Portland, ME—State Theatre

September 30—Portland, ME—State Theatre

October 2—New York, NY—Beacon Theatre

October 3—New York, NY—Beacon Theatre

October 4—New York, NY—Beacon Theatre

Photo credit: Brian Stowell