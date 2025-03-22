Randi Rahm Brings Laura Bell Bundy and Sierra Boggess to FASHION TALKS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Randi Rahm continues her Fashion Talks series on April 2 with a Broadway-themed evening featuring two of the stage’s most celebrated stars: Laura Bell Bundy and Sierra Boggess. Taking place at the Randi Rahm Pop-Up at 501 Madison Avenue from 5:30–8:00 PM, the evening will be hosted by Nicole Ryan (SiriusXM), who returns to moderate an intimate, unscripted conversation exploring the deep connection between personal style and creative expression.

This Broadway edition of Fashion Talks brings together two artists who’ve not only lit up stages across the world, but have also shaped what it means to bring authenticity, humor, and heart to everything they do—onstage and off.

Laura Bell Bundy is a true multi-hyphenate: Tony-nominated performer, country music chart-topper, viral sketch comedian, and activist for women’s rights. From her stage-stealing roles in Legally Blonde, Hairspray, and Ruthless to her hit web series and boundary-pushing musical comedy, Bundy brings a fearless honesty to her work—and her wardrobe. Her journey from Kentucky pageant kid to Broadway headliner is as outrageous as it is inspiring, and her presence on the couch promises unfiltered realness and hard-won insight.

Sierra Boggess, hailed by Andrew Lloyd Webber as the “best Christine” in The Phantom of the Opera, is known for the elegance, vulnerability, and strength she brings to each role. From Ariel in The Little Mermaid to originating Christine in Love Never Dies, Sierra’s career has spanned Broadway, the West End, and the world’s greatest concert stages. Offstage, she’s known for her warmth, wisdom, and belief that “you are enough”—a message that resonates deeply with both artists and audiences.

Together with moderator Nicole Ryan, the conversation will touch on everything from personal reinvention and evolving identity to the costumes that become second skin—and the clothes that help us find our voice. The evening will offer a unique window into the lives, stories, and style philosophies of these beloved Broadway women.

This is the third installment in Randi Rahm’s Fashion Talks series, which launched in February with Golden Bachelorette Joan Vassos and Bachelorette Charity Lawson, followed by an intimate conversation with Jillian Hervey of the musical duo LION BABE. Held inside Rahm’s elegant Madison Avenue pop-up, each talk invites audiences into meaningful conversations at the intersection of fashion and identity.

The April 2 edition also continues the celebration of SHINE, Rahm’s newest ready-to-wear collection designed to bring her signature glamour to more women than ever before. Known for dressing Hollywood stars and red carpet favorites—including many from The Bachelor and Bachelorette franchises—Rahm is now offering accessible luxury that empowers women to feel like the main character in their own lives. Guests are invited to explore and shop the collection before and after the talk.

“I always say, I’m in the art of fashion,” says Randi Rahm, who began her artistic journey as a child prodigy concert pianist and trained dancer before shifting her focus to couture. “To me, that means creating something that tells a story—something that moves people. These talks are an extension of that. They’re about connection, creativity, and the courage it takes to share who you really are. Laura Bell and Sierra embody all of that. They’re not only incredible artists, but women who lead with heart, humor, and authenticity—and I’m so honored to have them join me in this space.”