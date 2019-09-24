Radiohole Presents World Premiere Of NOW SERVING: A GUIDE TO AESTHETIC ETIQUETTE IN FOUR COURSES

Radiohole, "the quintessential American performance group," (The Drama Review), is pleased to present the world premiere of Now Serving: A Guide to Aesthetic Etiquette in Four Courses, a new performance dinner party created and performed by Radiohole with Catherine McRae on violin and Kristin Worrall as pastry chef. The evening begins as an extremely intimate formal "dinner party" with fetishistic reverence for Emily Post in which ten audience members join Radiohole at the table and the remaining guests watch from the peanut gallery above. Everyone is given cocktails, wine, hors d'oeuvres, and at the table a four course meal. The food is served and consumed in a ritualistic, performative manner that begins to undermine the formality and civility of the evening, revealing a very different, darker ritual than those prescribed by Emily post, and unleashing a surreal bacchanalian feast which sets its revenge on the patriarchy.

Performances of Now Serving: A Guide to Aesthetic Etiquette in Four Courses will take place November 2-16 (see above schedule) at The Collapsable Hole, located at 155 Bank Street in Manhattan. Critics are welcome as of Saturday, November 2. Tickets are $25 for peanut gallery and $50 for table seating. Tickets can be purchased by visiting radiohole.com or Radiohole.brownpapertickets.com.

Radiohole is an ensemble founded by Erin Douglass, Eric Dyer, Maggie Hoffman and Scott Halvorsen Gillette that makes loud, brash and often soggy collaborative shows in the liminal space between theater, performance art, literature, sound and visual art, where conventional rules and categories shift unpredictably. Described by The Drama Review as "the quintessential American performance group," Radiohole's fifteen original productions and numerous short performance works have earned them a reputation as one of NYC's most uncompromising experimental theater companies. After performing in bars and basements around Brooklyn and the East Village in the late 1990s, Radiohole, (in partnership with The Collapsable Giraffe) founded the Collapsable Hole in 2000 where most of their work was performed until the venue's closing in 2013. Additionally Radiohole has performed at PS122, The Kitchen, The Performing Garage, LaMama, The Knitting Factory and WFMU's Monty Hall. Nationally their work has toured to Seattle, Minneapolis, Pittsburgh and Troy, NY and internationally, Radiohole has toured to Austria, Denmark, Holland, Ireland and Norway.

Newly located in the West Village at the Westbeth Artist Housing complex at 155 Bank Street, the new Collapsable Hole is an artist-run venue for the development and presentation of a wild array of cross-disciplinary performance. Presenting a year-round program of experimental performance, the new venue is a collaboration between a group of New York performing artists and companies including Okwui Okpokwasili, Mallory Catlett, Immediate Medium, Jim Findlay, Aaron Landsman, and Radiohole.

The Obie-winning Collapsable Hole was originally founded in 2000 in Williamsburg as a partnership between the Collapsable Giraffe and Radiohole. The original Collapsable Hole closed in 2013 after a thirteen year run that Claudia La Rocco in Artforum said "incubated a dazzling who's who of progressive theater and performance folks during its lifespan."

In its previous Williamsburg incarnation, the Collapsable Hole was the legendary home and performance venue for Radiohole and the Collapsable Giraffe. It also hosted a variety of other NYC and International Artists and companies, including: Elevator Repair Service (first presentation of Gatz), Cynthia Hopkins (workshop of Success of Failure), Hoi Polloi (presentation of Shadows), National Theater of the United States (the first iteration of Chautauqua), Young Jean Lee, Big Dance Theater, Banana Bag and Bodice, Goro Tronsmo, Kate Valk, and Phil Soltanoff, as well as many of the current partners.

Kristin Worrall is a performer, sound designer and pastry artist. She is a founding member of Nature Theater of Oklahoma and has performed in over 20 festivals around the world with them since 2003. Kristin has worked at Jean-Georges restaurant in New York City, and at Tumbador Chocolate and Patisserie Tomoko in Brooklyn. Her pastry work has been photographed and seen in Paris's "Le Monde" magazine, and she was featured in NYTimes Magazine for her recipe used in Radiohole's show TARZANA. She is a graduate of the Institute of Culinary Education (Baking/Pastry Arts), The New School (MA/Media Studies), and UW-Madison (BA/English).

Catherine McRae is a violinist, composer and performer. Using loopers and electronics, she writes music for solo performance, theater, dance, and film. She has worked with several filmmakers creating and performing live scores for their films: Sam Green, The Measure of All Things, Utopia in 4 Movements, A Love Letter to Fog; Jem Cohen, Gravity Hill Sound & Image, Empires of Tin, and Danny Williams' Factory Films. She wrote and performed music for Joseph Silovsky's Send For the Million Men, A History of Oklahoma in 3 Violent Acts. With the Norwegian duo Findlay//Sandsmark, she improvised sound for 3-hour installations of dance and video (re)remember. With dancer and choreographer, Johanna S. Meyer, she created and performed an early iteration of a piece called MAPS. Over the years she has performed with a diverse range of artists including Patti Smith, Vic Chesnutt, Tom Verlaine, members of Fugazi, godspeed you! black emperor, the Ex, T. Griffin, Richard Maxwell, Brent Green, Victor Morales, Radiohole, Barbez, NTUSA, Ben Katchor, Mark Mulcahy and Michael Ackerman.





