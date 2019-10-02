Rachel York Joins Cast of Fox Drama Series FILTHY RICH

Rachel York is set for a recurring role in the new FOX drama series Filthy Rich, according to Deadline. She will star opposite Kim Cattrall, Gerald McRaney and Melia Kreiling in the high-profile new drama.

The series hails from The Help writer-director Tate Taylor, Imagine Television and 20th Century FOX TV.

Filthy Rich is a southern Gothic family drama in which wealth, power and religion collide - with outrageously soapy results. When the patriarch of a mega-rich Southern family, famed for creating a wildly successful Christian television network, dies in a plane crash, his wife and family are stunned to learn that he fathered three illegitimate children, all of whom are written into his will, threatening their family name and fortune.

York will play Tina, Ginger's (Kreiling) mom, a former Vegas cocktail waitress, and one time mistress of Eugene Monreaux (McRaney) who may just hold the secrets to bring down Margaret Monreaux (Cattrall).

Rachel York was most recently seen on Broadway in the Go-Gos' musical, Head Over Heels. She is best known for her critically acclaimed Broadway performances in City of Angels, Les Miserables, Victor/Victoria (Drama Desk Award) with Dame Julie Andrews, Sly FOX with Richard Dreyfuss, and Dirty Rotten Scoundrels co-starring Jonathan Pryce. Ms. York also starred in many National Tours including Anything Goes (Helen Hayes Award), Camelot (Carbonell Award), and the Tony Award-winning Broadway revival and West End production of Kiss Me, Kate (Helen Hayes Award).

She also turned heads on television with her courageous portrayal of Lucille Ball in the CBS movie, Lucy. In addition, she has made many appearances on several popular TV series including Hannah Montana, Frasier, Reba, and Spin City. On film, Ms. York can be seen in the recent feature It Had to Be You directed by Sasha Gordon. Other film credits include: Stolen From the Cradle, One Fine Day, Happy Feet, Billy Bathgate, and Second Honeymoon.

Read the original article on Deadline.





