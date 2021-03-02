Rachel Brosnahan, Phillipa Soo, Tony Goldwyn & More to Take Part in Actors Training Center Spring Gala THE SHOW GOES ON

Actors Training Center has announced dates, performers and more of its annual fundraiser, The Show Goes On, with streaming beginning Sunday, April 25 at 4 p.m. CDT via the Swell Fundraising site and is available through Sunday, May 2. The Show Goes On is emceed by the Emmy Award and two-time Golden Globe Award-winning star of Amazon's "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" Rachel Brosnahan. The event also includes greetings and performances from celebrities and former ATC students from the worlds of television, Broadway and film. Streaming is FREE with more information and donation links available at ActorsTrainingCenter.org.

The Show Goes On is an hour-long program with Brosnahan and, currently includes, celebrity greetings from Tony and Tess Goldwyn ("Scandal" and his daughter, a former ATC student), Phillipa Soo (former ATC student and original Broadway "Eliza Hamilton" in Hamilton), Matt Shively (Nickelodeon's "True Jackson, VP" and ABC's "The Real O'Neals") and Jason Ralph (Syfy's "The Magicians") and performances from Jos N. Banks (former ATC student and Kinky Boots, International and National Tours as "Lola"), Nick Blaemire (Broadway's Glory Days, singer/songwriter), Justin Jesso (former student of Carole Dibo, singer and songwriter) and performing together Carson Rammelt (former ATC student, singer/songwriter) and Sabrina Fosse (former ATC student, actor/dancer/singer).*

The multiple award-winner Brosnahan, a former ATC student and The Show Goes On emcee, said, "I cut my teeth at ATC and continue to admire their commitment to not only helping young actors hone their craft, but also to give them the tools to succeed in a professional environment. I could not be more excited to, virtually, return to emcee The Show Goes On and help raise the needed funds to support ATC."

"The buzz around this event is growing every day. With Rachel as emcee, celebrities and performances, The Show Goes On will be unforgettable," added Founder and Executive Director Carole Dibo. "Proceeds support our Outreach Programs, the Scholarship Fund and School, so all who watch and donate know that every dime they give goes right back to ATC. And this year, we hope to increase our students, alum, friends and family attendees, welcoming new guests, too, to experience this one of a kind special event."

Founded in 2007, Actors Training Center is a safe place for young artists who are unconditionally supported, provided with a place to be themselves, and accepted for who they are. The Show Goes On shares this commitment, with donations allowing ATC to expand its reach to youth regardless of race, religion, gender or socio-economic background.

Throughout the Pandemic, ATC has been aware of talented and interested students who live outside of the north shore. ATC has made a commitment to develop an Outreach Program to help serve the needs of these students. The students will learn the importance of self-esteem, public speaking and other attributes that may assist them in the future. ATC can now reach students across the country with virtual classes taught by professionals. Funds raised by The Show Goes On support the Outreach Programs, the Scholarship Fund and School.

*Program and participants may change without notice.