Rachel Bay Jones, Hoda Kotb and More to Attend BCRF's New York Symposium and Awards Luncheon

The Breast Cancer Research Foundation will present its 2017 New York Symposium and Awards Luncheon, hosted by Hoda Kotb, with special guests Rita Wilson, Joan Lunden, Rachel Bay Jones, Aerin Lauder, Kimiko Glenn, Nastia Liukin, Emma Myles, Dee Ocleppo Hilfiger and more, on Thursday, October 19, 2017 at the New York Hilton Midtown.

The October NYC Symposium and Awards Luncheon showcases BCRF as an engine that propels promising research and an empowering resource for worldwide research efforts. It is at this event that millions of dollars are announced as being directed toward grants to over 250 BCRF-funded investigators whose research projects are aimed at prevention and a cure for breast cancer.

The Foundation's loyal donors, corporate supporters, and fully funded researchers come together to celebrate the game-changing financial investment that BCRF continues to make in the breast cancer research arena. Each year, one BCRF grantee is honored with the Jill Rose Award for outstanding research excellence and the Sandra Taub Humanitarian Award is presented to a noble individual for their commitment and passion for the cause.

Attendees will include host Hoda Kotb; guests Rachel Bay Jones ("Dear Evan Hansen"), Kimiko Glenn ("Orange is the New Black"), Nastia Liukin, Joan Lunden, Emmy Myles ("Orange is the New Black"); Honorary Co-Chairs Leonard A. Lauder, William P. Lauder, Kinga Lampert, Marigay McKee and Rita Wilson; The Sandra Taub Humanitarian Award recipients Jeanne Sorensen Siegel and Herbert J. Siegel for their extraordinary philanthropy and enduring support of BCRF's mission, saving countless lives; the Jill Rose Award recipient Nancy D. Davidson, MD, from Fred Hutchingon Cancer Research Center for her trailblazing research on epigenetics and resistance to hormone therapies in breast cancer; Event Co-Chairs Roberta M. Amon, Anne H. Bass, Amy Goldman Fowler, Marjorie ReEd Gordon, Betsy S. Green, Dee Ocleppo Hilfiger, Gail Hilson, Aerin Lauder, Marigay McKee, Wendi Rose, Arlene Taub, and Simone Winston.

Related Articles