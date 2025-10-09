ROMY & MICHELE: THE MUSICAL Unveils Rush, Lottery, and Special Ticket Pricing

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Romy & Michele: The Musical has revealed rush, lottery and special ticket policies! The front row for every performance of the new musical will be priced at just $79!

These special tickets can be purchased via Telecharge.com. For fans who want to try their luck with the rush or lottery, beginning at 11:00 AM a limited number of rush tickets will be available on rush.telecharge.com on a first-come, first-served basis for that day’s performance(s). Rush tickets are sold for $46 (inclusive of fees). Limit of two tickets per person and subject to availability.

Patrons may enter the digital lottery for Romy & Michele: The Musical by visiting rush.telecharge.com. Starting at 12:00 AM on the day before the performance fans may enter to win up to two tickets. Winners are drawn at 9:00 AM and again at 3:00 PM and will be notified via email. Winners will have 5 hours to claim their tickets. Lottery tickets are sold for $46 (inclusive of fees).

Rush and Lottery tickets will be available starting on October 17th, 2025. $79 front row tickets are available now.

Stepping into the platform shoes of the iconic best friends this fall are Broadway veterans Laura Bell Bundy as Romy White and Kara Lindsay as Michele Weinberger. The cast also includes Jordan Kai Burnett as Heather Mooney/Ensemble, DeMarius R. Copes and Ninako Donville as members of the ensemble, Erica Dorfler as Kelly Possenger/Ensemble, Michael Thomas Grant as Sandy Frink/Ensemble, Je'Shaun Jackson as Toby Walters/Ensemble, Pascal Pastrana as Billy Christianson/Ensemble, and Lauren Zakrin as Christie Masters/Ensemble.

Romy & Michele: The Musical will begin previews on Tuesday, October 14 at Stage 42 with an opening night set for Tuesday, October 28.

For most of us, the idea of reliving high school is nothing short of a nightmare. When Romy and Michele are invited to their ten-year high school reunion, Michele envisions the whole experience as a fun road trip, while Romy, very reluctantly, agrees to go but only if they come up with something to impress their classmates. To this end, the two hatch an outrageous scheme to totally re-invent themselves. With an ’80s and ’90s pop-inspired score, Romy & Michele: The Musical is an absolute feel-good joyride.