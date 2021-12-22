ROMEO & BERNADETTE Postpones Upcoming Off-Broadway Run

The critically-acclaimed hit Off-Broadway production of Romeo & Bernadette: A Musical Tale of Verona and Brooklyn will postpone its in-town out-of-town engagement at Theater 555 until further notice.

Previews were set to begin on Tuesday, February 1, 2022, with an official opening on Monday, February 14, 2022. For more information visit www.romeoandbernadette.com.

The production has a book and lyrics by Mark Saltzman, music adapted from classic Italian melodies, directed and choreographed by Justin Ross Cohen, and is set to star the original cast.

"Hard to believe but we must postpone (Romeo and Bernadette) for the second time," states producer Eric Krebs. "Well, Romeo waited 400 years to arrive to Brooklyn in pursuit of his Juliet, now transformed to Bernadette. I guess we will just have to wait another couple of months. My heart goes out to the entire company who have been so supportive and committed to this wonderfully joyous musical. We will just have to share our bliss at a later date."

Romeo-yes, THAT Romeo-finds himself in 1960 Brooklyn, chasing a girl he believes is his beloved Juliet. But no, it's Bernadette, the beautiful, foul-mouthed daughter of a crime family in this wild spoof of Shakespeare's timeless tale.

The returning original cast for Romeo & Bernadette features Nikita Burshteyn (Newsies), Anna Kostakis (Romeo & Bernadette), Carlos Lopez (Man of La Mancha), Michael Marotta (Tenderly: The Rosemary Clooney Musical), Judy McLane (Mamma Mia), Michael Notardonato (Romeo & Bernadette), Ari Raskin (Romeo & Bernadette), Troy Valjean Rucker (August Rush) Zach Schanne (Pippin), and Viet Vo (Viet Gone).

The creative team includes Walt Spangler (Scenic Design), Joseph Shrope (Costume Design), Ken Billington (Lighting Design), Andrew Keister (Sound Design), Aaron Gandy (Music Director), Steve Orich (Musical Supervision/Arrangements/Orchestrations), Kathryn Ann Wright (Associate Choreographer). Christine Viega is the Production Stage Manager. Casting is by Carol Hanzel Casting, CSA.

Romeo & Bernadette was developed and presented by Amas Musical Theatre (Donna Trinkoff, Artistic Producer) at A.R.T./NY Theatres. The production received nominations for "Best Musical" (Off Broadway Alliance), "Outstanding Lyrics - Mark Saltzman" and "Outstanding Music - Mark Saltzman" (Drama Desk Awards) and was awarded "Best Book" (Mark Saltzman) and "Best Supporting Actress" (Judy McLane) by the Outer Critics Circle.