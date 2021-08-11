RIVERDALE to Rock Out with A JOSIE AND THE PUSSYCATS Musical Episode

In a new interview with Variety, Riverdale executive producer, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, revealed that the show's latest season will include another musical episode centering on girl rock band, Josie and the Pussycats!

He tells Variety, "I don't want to say too much right now. I will say that there is a little bit of a mystery to why Josie comes back to Riverdale. The Josie that comes back is not the same Josie that was in high school, nor is it the same Josie that was in "Katy Keene." It's a very new chapter for Josie and her career. I will say not just is Ashleigh [Murray]'s Josie front and center, but Hayley [Law] and Asha [Bromfield]'s Valerie and Melody are [too]. It's a great showcase for the girls. It's sort of a full-on musical episode - I think there's something like six or seven musical numbers - and it runs the gamut of emotions. But it is just joyful. I'm really proud of the episode, and I think fans will love it. Ashleigh, Asha, and Hayley, they are all full-on superstars. It's pretty incredible what they do with the episode."

He also revealed that the episode is a total departure from the musical episodes that came before. The show has previously integrated the musicals Heathers, Carrie, and Hedwig and the Angry Inch into the story.

He explains, "I would say that probably "Heathers" and "Carrie" were similar, since they were high school musicals and high school stories and them portraying the musicals. "Hedwig" was a little bit different; it was a variety show. For this musical episode, it is very different from the others we've done, even in the DNA of the show and the conceit of the episode. It is, I would say, maybe our most emotional episode of the season. It's really powerful. I'm really excited for people to see it. It's very different, but I think it works so well."

Based on the characters from the Archie Comics, RIVERDALE is a bold and subversive take on the wholesome town of Riverdale and some of its teen residents, including Archie, Betty, Veronica and Jughead, as they discover the darkness and dangers that bubble underneath their town's wholesome façade.

"Riverdale" airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on The CW.