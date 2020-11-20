RENT Movie Adaptation Celebrates 15th Anniversary Nov. 23

It's been seven million, eight hundred eighty-four thousand minutes (and many seasons of love) since RENT was released in theaters 15 years ago!

Jonathan Larson's Pulitzer Prize-winning revolutionary rock opera Rent tells the story of a group of bohemians struggling to express themselves through their art and "measuring their lives in love." Against the gritty backdrop of New York's East Village, these friends strive for success and acceptance while enduring the obstacles of poverty, illness and the AIDS epidemic.

The movie reunited most of the cast from the original Broadway production, including Idina Menzel, Anthony Rapp, Adam Pascal, Jesse L. Martin, Taye Diggs, and Wilson Jermaine Heredia. Tracie Thoms played Joanne and Rosario Dawson played Mimi.

The film is directed by Chris Columbus from a screenplay by Stephen Chbosky. Book, Music and Lyrics by Jonathan Larson.

The producers are Jane Rosenthal, Robert De Niro, Chris Columbus, Mark Radcliffe and Michael Barnathan. Jeffrey Seller, Kevin McCollum, Allan S. Gordon and Lata Ryan are the executive producers. Tom Sherak is the co-executive producer.

Julie Larson, sister of the late Jonathan Larson, serves as co-producer. The director of photography is Stephen Goldblatt, ASC., BSC. The production designer is Howard Cummings. The film is edited by Richard Pearson. The costume designer is Aggie Guerard Rodgers. The choreography is by Keith Young. The vocal conductor and additional arrangements are by Tim Weil. The music supervisor is Matt Sullivan. Songs and Music produced and arranged by Rob Cavallo. Casting is by Bernard Telsey, CSA.

Watch the trailer for the film adaptation here:

Related Articles