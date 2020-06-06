RECAP: Wilson Cruz Talked About Being the First Openly Gay Actor to Play an Openly Gay Series Regular on Primetime Television on STARS IN THE HOUSE
Stars in The House continued Friday night (8pm) with Wilson Cruz.
Wilson talked about getting the role of Ricky in MY SO-CALLED LIFE in the 90's. "Winnie Holzman wrote this pilot and in the pilot, she wrote this character, Ricky Vasquez, who was half black and half Puerto Rican. She has said she went to the casting director Mary Goldberg at the time and said 'we're going to have a hard time finding this person.' So they thought they were going to have to go outside the normal casting but no, I showed up."
"I was the first openly gay actor to play an openly gay series regular role on Primetime TV...I knew I had to step up and be the person I had always wanted to see and to be that for young people and to be a vessel really for that story. To expand people's minds. There is not a day that someone does not reach out to me...to tell me what that role meant to them. It never gets old and I cry every time because it meant something to me."
He later talked about the challenges he faced in the role of Angel in RENT. "I [jumped off the table] a couple of times and I said 'I'm not going to be able to do that 8 times a week because of the way I'm built. Landing on those heels and the way they're built...I don't know what he's doing to make that work but I'm not doing it.' And I also thought my girl was a bit more graceful...I did this thing where I kind of lept through it...that was hard. The quick changes were a lot of work...by the time I was six months into the show I had time to do all of that and have a drink of water."
Click HERE to watch the full episode.
Click HERE to donate to the NAACP Legal Defense and Education Fund
Current and past episodes can be found on the website starsinthehouse.com, as well as a donate button linking viewers to The Actors Fund.
|
Donations
|
Arts Orgs
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Progress is being made in the world of musical theatre today, as OnStage Blog's Chris Peterson reports that Hairspray creator Marc Shaiman and Scott W... (read more)
Chris Trousdale, Former Member of DREAM STREET Who Began Career on Broadway, Has Died at 34
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that actor and musicians Chris Trousdale has passed away. TMZ has reported that he passed away due to COVID-19. He... (read more)
Lea Michele Responds to Being Called Out for Behavior on GLEE Set- 'We Can All Grow and Change...'
Lea has now issued an apology in response. 'I apologize for my behavior and for any pain which I have caused,' says Michele. 'We can all grow and chan... (read more)
Amber Riley Responds to Lea Michele Drama With 'I Don't Give a S---. People Are Out Here Dying'
As BroadwayWorld reported yesterday, Lea Michele is under fire by various people who have worked with her on stage and screen over the years. The late... (read more)
Amanda Kloots Updates that Nick Cordero Has Started Stem Cell Treatment
Amanda Kloots reached out on Instagram yesterday asking for help regarding the health of her husband, Nick Cordero.... (read more)
Diane Paulus Responds to Griffin Matthews
Tony-winning director Diane Paulus has released a statement regarding the creative process behind the musical, Witness Uganda.... (read more)