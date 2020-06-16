RECAP: Joshua Henry Performs BEAUTIFUL CITY from GODSPELL on STARS IN THE HOUSE

Stars in the House continued Monday night (8pm) with Guest Host Andréa Burns and guests, Tony Award Nominees, Joshua Henry and Robin de Jesús.

Joshua Henry talked about the importance of self-care. "I've been home in this quarantine...Katherine has been working 12-hour shifts, so it's me and [my son]. I'm trying to stay creative, I'm trying to educate myself on more about #BlackLivesMatter and NAACP and all these different causes and just try to stay up to date so I feel useful but it's taking so much of a toll. You know what I did? I had 40 minutes in during a little nap time...I thought I could read another book, I could read another article but the best use of my effort right now so I can be the best I can for this fight is to take a bath. I took a bath, I turned the lights off and for 30 minutes I put on some Sadé...and when I did that it was really a spiritual experience because I hadn't cared for myself so deeply that intentionally in a very long time and so coming out of that I felt refreshed, I felt energized to then give more of myself to the world... self-care is super important...if you're spent then you can't help, you can't serve the way that you want to."

Joshua then talked about his movement."Grow With That is a movement that I sort of came up with three years ago. In every show that I'm in, I try to soak up as much information as I can and you've got actors, singers, and dancers who have been in the business for 2 days or 20 years so I've made it a point to go into those shows and soak up all the information. Grow With That is a movement that celebrates the mindful actions that artists take to live inspired lives. So it's just about taking the nuggets, the little bits of knowledge from everywhere and how that will enhance you as a person, and how that will enhance your art.

Robin de Jesús joined and talked about people's fear of 'saying the wrong thing.' "When you make a transgression, acknowledge it, accept it, and execute change, you are always welcome back with love. So there's nothing to be scared of in being called out or enlightened other than the work. The idea of getting defensive and trying to figure out a way to get out of it so they can't call you racist or whatever, that's quicksand, you're going down, you will be canceled if that's what it is. But if you approach that with humility and take a second to accept that maybe you could be wrong. Instead of being angry, it's more of a 'how fascinating' and questions it. Those questions are what's gonna get the monologue going and that's where the work really really is. I hope that people stop approaching this with fear and approach it with work ethic."

Joshua performed "Beautiful City" from GODSPELL and a mashup with "When You're Home" from In the Heights, something he used to do in the dressing rooms during the show.

Click HERE to watch the full episode.

Click HERE to donate to the NAACP Legal Defense and Education Fund

Current and past episodes can be found on the website starsinthehouse.com, as well as a donate button linking viewers to The Actors Fund.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

