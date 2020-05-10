RECAP: Chita Rivera Talked About How She Taught Laura Benanti How to Bow and Jason Alexander Performed on STARS IN THE HOUSE

Stars in The House, benefiting The Actors Fund, continued Saturday night (8pm) for An Evening with Chita Rivera and Friends.

Chita began the show with a story about Laura Benanti in NINE. "I never missed one of her performances because I stood in the wings on stage right and she was so gorgeous and sang so beautifully and so passionately that I didn't want to miss it because even at this age, you still learn. So she would take these dumb bows like 'I'm sorry.' What are you sorry about? So I grabbed her arm when we took our bow and I pulled her down and I remember Liza taught me this. She said 'hold it Chita, hold it.' And I said to Laura, 'hold it laura, hold it.' Just show the top of your head and bow and enjoy that applause which you absolutely deserve."

Later Rob Marshall talked about going from co-starring with Chita to choreographing her in KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN. "Talk about my entrance to Broadway as a choreographer...it was choreographing for my idol but I knew Chita so well. I knew what her sides were...I knew how she liked to move, I instinctively and deeply knew her so well. I came in in Toronto and we had a whole new show by the time we opened in London. We rechoreographed the entire show for Chita because it needed to be custom made for her brilliance...Chita welcomed me and gave me so much confidence."

Jason Alexander sang "Marry Me" from THE RINK.

