RADIAL PARK Opens Theatrical Drive-In Tonight With PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Featuring Derrick Davis and Ali Ewoldt

Friends of Halletts Point and Stark Production Group will mark the official opening of Radial Park at Hallets Point Play with Broadway's longest running show, Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Phantom of the Opera tonight, Thursday, October 1, 2020.

This one of a kind performance will show the 25th Anniversary Gala Performance of The Phantom of the Opera recorded from the Royal Albert Hall in 2011 on the big screen along with live specially interwoven musical numbers from stars Derrick Davis (The Phantom of the Opera, The Lion King) and Ali Ewoldt (Les Miserables, The Phantom of the Opera, The King and I), who will bring this all-time fan favorite to life alongside a live 11-piece orchestra.

Halletts Point Play, a 50,000 square-foot open-air space in Astoria, Queens, located along the waterfront, with views of the East River and the Manhattan skyline features this first-of-its-kind drive-in that will include a variety of experiences including live performances from Broadway stars, movies on the big screen, movie-style concessions, food trucks and much more.

The line-up at Radial Park will continue with multiple shows each week. Tickets ($100 - $150 per group) are now on sale and can be purchased online at RadialPark.com/tickets, where a complete schedule of events can also be found.

Halletts Point Play is steps away from Citi Bike and NYC Ferry with direct connections from the Upper East Side, Midtown, Lower Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens and Roosevelt Island and is just a short walk from the subway.

Guests will be able to enjoy the interactive, theatrical show from the safety of their own vehicles or via reserved picnic tables, with a retro boombox for audio, spaced appropriately for social distancing, are available for those who prefer biking, walking, or taking the ferry to Halletts Point Play.

Ice-cold beverages and movie theater snacks will be available for purchase along with multiple food trucks with on-site dining options.

Following the requirements of government and health officials, Radial Park will implement strict health and safety protocols including temperature checks upon arrival via an infrared, touchless thermometer; color-coded wristbands for social distancing; "lifeguards" on duty who will be ready to blow the whistle to enforce strict social distancing; and more.

The Durst Organization will underwrite 20 tickets (per showing) for the Astoria Houses residents. A portion of the proceeds from tickets sales will benefit Friends of Halletts Point, a community non-profit organization that enhances the infrastructure, transportation connections, community programming and beautification of the Halletts Point peninsula.

Halletts Point Play is a new cultural, recreational and events venue on the Astoria Waterfront. The space showcases the emerging arts and cultural district in Astoria and provides dramatic views of the Manhattan Skyline and the East River. Steps from the Astoria Ferry Stop, the destination opened summer of 2019 and hosts artistic and family-friendly events.

