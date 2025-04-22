Quintet Of The Americas to Present LIVING AMERICAN COMPOSERS Concert

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Quintet of the Americas, Queens' renowned woodwind quintet, will present a concert on Saturday, May 10 at 7:30 PM at The Church-in-the-Gardens.

The program, Living American Composers, will include the Premieres of Three American Folk Tunes (2024) by Allen Schulz (b. 1964) and Satchmo in New Orleans (2025) by Sunny Knable (b. 1983) (commissioned by Quintet of the Americas, made possible by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature), as well as Woodwind Quintet Op. 87 (2023) by Joseph Jones and Red Clay & Mississippi Delta (2009) by Valerie Coleman (b.1970).

Performers will be Kim Bonacorsa, flute; Andres Ayola, oboe; David Valbuena, clarinet: Barbara Oldham, horn, Alexander Davis, bassoon and guest soprano Jay St. Flono.

The May 10 concert is free and open to the public. For more event information, call the Quintet at 718-230-5189 or visit them at http://quintet.org/concerts.html. These concerts are ADA accessible. For MTA transportation information, visit http://tripplanner.mta.info/_start.aspx.

Founded in Bogota, Colombia in 1976, Quintet of the Americas has specialized in bringing music from the Western hemisphere to audiences in the United States since its arrival in New York in 1979. The group has enjoyed an international career that has taken them to concert halls throughout the Americas and Eastern Europe, including Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, Symphony Space, and the Library of Congress. Visit their website at http://www.quintet.org and become their friend at http://www.facebook.com/groups/325982319921/. Quintet photos are available at http://quintet.org/press.html.