Quintet Of The Americas to Perform Live At National Opera Center's Scorca Hall In Manhattan

Quintet of the Americas, Queens' renowned woodwind quintet, will be live in concert on Monday, November 8 at 7:00 PM National Opera Center's Marc A. Scorca Hall, 330 7th Ave. (between 28th and 29th Sts.) in Manhattan.

They will present a program of woodwind quintet music they've commissioned over the years, including Rockaway Baby by Lev "Ljova" Zhurbin, Echoes From a Distant Land (1983) by José Raul Bernardo (1928-2008), Gilbert Galindo's Voices of the Unseen (2020), Klezmer Fantasy (2019) by James Cohn (1928-2021), Allen Schultz's Starting Over (2020) and Mañanita (1977) by Jorge Olaya Muñoz.

Performers will be Kimberly O'Hare Bonacorsa, flute and piccolo, Matt Sullivan, oboe and English horn, David Valbuena, clarinet and bass clarinet, Alexander Davis, bassoon and Barbara Oldham, horn.

This event will be free and open to the public - reservations are required. For reservations, please email quintetorg@gmail.com or call 718-230-5189.

Please note that proof of vaccination and masks will be required for admission to this concert.

All Quintet of the Americas presentations are ADA accessible. For MTA transportation information, visit http://tripplanner.mta.info/MyTrip/ui_web/customplanner/TripPlanner.aspx.