Quintet Of The Americas to Perform At Maple Grove Cemetery Celebration Hall

Quintet of the Americas woodwinds and horn will be in concert on Sunday, November 24 @t 3:00 PM at Maple Grove Cemetery's Celebration Hall, 127-15 Kew Gardens Rd. Richmond Hill, Queens.

This will be a program of Latin American music, including the Queens Premiere of the latest Quintet Memory Project work: Memories for Woodwind Quintet by Argentina's Fernando Otero (https://www.fernandootero.com/), inspired by stories of seniors from Sunnyside. The Memory Project is funded by an Artistic Projects Grant Award from Chamber Music America with generous support from the Howard Gilman Foundation.

The event will also feature the U.S. Premiere of Rondosation for Woodwind Quintet and Piano by Cuba's Ernesto Oliva (https://quintetoftheamericas.org/ernesto-oliva/), with the composer as guest pianist.

Other works on the program include Rumbaconga by Jorge Amado (Cuba - https://www.jorgeamadomusic.com/) and Quinteto FantásTico by Sergio Delgado (Costa Rico - https://soundcloud.com/user-533653723), along with Puzzle-Tocas by Gabriela Ortiz (Mexico - https://gabrielaortiz.com/), Jurame by Maria Grever (Mexico), and Te sorprendre? By Jorge Olaya Muñoz (Colombia).

Performers will be Kim Bonacorsa, flute; guest artist Andrès Ayola, oboe; David Valbuena, clarinet: Barbara Oldham, horn and Alexander Davis, bassoon.

The November 24 event is free, but reservations are suggested, Call 347-878-6613 to reserve. Free parking on cemetery grounds.