Quinn Lemley Releases New Album RITA HAYWORTH REVEALED

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Quinn Lemley has released her new album, Rita Hayworth Revealed, now available worldwide. Backed by an 11-piece orchestra, Lemley reimagines the iconic songs that defined Rita Hayworth's film career and life after Hollywood.

The album captures the glamour, passion, and vulnerability of the screen siren through lush, jazz-infused arrangements of Golden Era favorites, including:

• Put the Blame on Mame • That Old Black Magic

• Amado Mio • I'm Old Fashioned

• Bewitched, Bothered and Bewildered • Long Ago and Far Away

• Accentuate the Positive • Zip

Beneath the sparkle of stardom, Rita Hayworth was a woman of passion, heartbreak, grit, and resilience. Rita Hayworth Revealed highlights songs from Quinn Lemley's hit show The Heat Is On! Backed by a swinging hot big band, each track draws the listener deeper into Rita's journey-beyond the spotlight, past the glamour, through her triumphs and struggles, to the beating heart of the woman the world thought they knew.

Arrangements are by Tedd Firth, with musical direction from Tom Wilson and contributions from Andrew Wheeler. The album is executive produced by Quinn Lemley and Errol Rappaport, produced by Jonathan Brielle, and engineered by Greg Kapustka.

"This album is more than a tribute - it's a love letter to Rita and the era she defined," says Lemley. "These songs tell her story, and they echo so much of my own."

For updates and pre-orders: www.QuinnLemley.com