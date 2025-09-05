 tracker
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register Games Grosses

Quinn Lemley Releases New Album RITA HAYWORTH REVEALED

Backed by an 11-piece orchestra, Lemley reimagines the iconic songs that defined Rita Hayworth's film career and life after Hollywood.

By: Sep. 05, 2025
Quinn Lemley Releases New Album RITA HAYWORTH REVEALED Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

Quinn Lemley has released her new album, Rita Hayworth Revealed, now available worldwide. Backed by an 11-piece orchestra, Lemley reimagines the iconic songs that defined Rita Hayworth's film career and life after Hollywood.

The album captures the glamour, passion, and vulnerability of the screen siren through lush, jazz-infused arrangements of Golden Era favorites, including:

• Put the Blame on Mame   • That Old Black Magic
• Amado Mio        • I'm Old Fashioned
• Bewitched, Bothered and Bewildered  • Long Ago and Far Away
• Accentuate the Positive   • Zip

Beneath the sparkle of stardom, Rita Hayworth was a woman of passion, heartbreak, grit, and resilience. Rita Hayworth Revealed highlights songs from Quinn Lemley's hit show The Heat Is On! Backed by a swinging hot big band, each track draws the listener deeper into Rita's journey-beyond the spotlight, past the glamour, through her triumphs and struggles, to the beating heart of the woman the world thought they knew.

Arrangements are by Tedd Firth, with musical direction from Tom Wilson and contributions from Andrew Wheeler. The album is executive produced by Quinn Lemley and Errol Rappaport, produced by Jonathan Brielle, and engineered by Greg Kapustka.

"This album is more than a tribute - it's a love letter to Rita and the era she defined," says Lemley. "These songs tell her story, and they echo so much of my own."

For updates and pre-orders: www.QuinnLemley.com


Need more Broadway Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

RATE & REVIEW ON MY SHOWS

Jeff Ross: Take a Banana for the Ride
23 ratings

Jeff Ross: Take a Banana for the Ride
Mamma Mia!
35 ratings

Mamma Mia!
Call Me Izzy
39 ratings

Call Me Izzy
Dead Outlaw
76 ratings

Dead Outlaw

Activate Your MY SHOWS Profile


Videos